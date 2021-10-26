Yankton has been awarded the 2023 Northern Nationals softball tournament for the 18-Under ‘A’ Division, according to an announcement by USA Softball of South Dakota.
The tournament will run July 25-30, 2023, in Yankton.
Yankton hosted the 14-Under ‘B’ and 12-Under ‘B’ Northern Nationals in 2020. Yankton hosted 10-Under ‘A,’ as well as 14-Under ‘B’ and 12-Under ‘B’ in 2018.
