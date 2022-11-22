SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team member Emily Kahn has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League women’s peak swimmer of the Week the league announced on Tuesday.

Kahn, a sophomore from Denver, Colorado, contributed to eight top four finishes and four school records during the three-day Augustana Invitational held at Midco Aquatic Center.

