SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team member Emily Kahn has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League women’s peak swimmer of the Week the league announced on Tuesday.
Kahn, a sophomore from Denver, Colorado, contributed to eight top four finishes and four school records during the three-day Augustana Invitational held at Midco Aquatic Center.
Kahn, honored for the second time this season and third time in her career, won the 100 free in a school record and Summit League leading time of 49.73. She also contributed to relay wins in the 800 free, 400 medley and 400 free with the latter two setting school records.
She placed second in the 50 free in 22.68, breaking the school record and jumping to the top of the Summit League leaderboard in the event. Her runner-up time of 55.69 in the 100 fly ranks second on the school’s all-time charts.
She added a fourth-place effort of 1:52.41 in the 200 free while she swam a personal best 58.50 in the 100 IM prelims, a pair of events she currently sits in seventh in the Summit League.
The Coyotes have concluded competitions for the fall semester and will be back in the pool following the Holiday break in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.