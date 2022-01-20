WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Ponca won four titles on the way to a third place finish in the Lewis & Clark Conference Wrestling Tournament, held Thursday in Winnebago, Nebraska.
Winside edged Plainview 244 to 234.5 for the title. For Winside, Korbin Carlson (113), Jacoby Mann (120), Gabe Escalante (160) and Mason Topp (195) won titles, with Escalante (25-0) and Mann (18-0) remaining undefeated.
Ponca scored 168, followed by Quad County Northeast (138) and Osmond (120.5). For Ponca, Dalton Anderson (126), Aiden Cook (170), Kemper Carlson (182) and Matt Logue (220) won titles, with Anderson (26-0) remaining undefeated.
Fischer Carson won the 285-pound title for Quad County Northeast.
Tri County Northeast finished with 78 points. Brody Koopman (195) and Caleb Cockburn (220) each earned runner-up finishes for the Wolfpack.
Creighton scored 13 points, led by a fourth place finish from Joseph Barnell (113).
The Quad County Northeast girls finished with 25 points, with Emilee Olson winning the 126-pound title.
Rebel Quad
FREEMAN — Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney went 3-0 to sweep a wrestling quadrangular on Thursday in Freeman.
MVPCS beat Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 58-19, Flandreau 57-24 and host Marion-Freeman 72-0.
In the win over Marion-Freeman, MVPCS was led by pins from Mason Bosworth (113), Paxton Nedved (120), Hadley Tobin (126), Austin Hauge (132), Griffin Tobin (160) and Tanner Baker (106).
Against BAH, MVPCS got pins from Hadley Tobin (126), Tate Tolsma (132), Griffin Tobin (160), Cole Pranger (220), Kellen Cassidy (285), Baker (106) and Bosworth (113). Jovey Christensen (132) won by pin for BAH.
In the win over Flandreau, Bosworth (106), Nedved (120), Hauge (132), Tolsma (138), Charlie PRien (195) and Pranger (220) won by pin for MVPCS. Caleb Pitsenberger (170) won by pin for Flandreau.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson went 2-1, beating Flandreau 48-30 and Marion-Freeman 48-27.
In the victory over Flandreau, Christensen (138), Aaron Larson (182), Landon Schurch (195), Alex Jensen (220), Chris Wirth (285) and Kanin Klentz (106) won by pin for BAH. Dylan Christensen (126), Tathan Headrick (152), Karter Headrick (160) and Pitsenberger (170) won by pin for Flandreau.
Against Marion-Freeman, Klentz (106) won by pin for BAH. Josh Popkes (113) and Tim Epp (160) won by pin for Marion-Freeman.
Flandreau beat Marion-Freeman 49-24 in the other match. Dylan Christenson (126) and Karter Headrick (160) won by pin for Flandreau. Riley Tschetter (132) and Brody Gossen (106) won by pin for Marion-Freeman.
