CRETE, Neb. — The Mount Marty women’s track and field team set three school records, including two in relays, at the Jim Dutcher Memorial Classic on Sunday in Crete, Nebraska.

The Lancer women started the day with a record performance in the 400-meter relay, winning the event in 47.86 seconds. Isabelle Hardmeyer, Zelie Sorensen, Alexis Even (Parker) and Elianna Clark (Gayville) completed the foursome.

