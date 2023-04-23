CRETE, Neb. — The Mount Marty women’s track and field team set three school records, including two in relays, at the Jim Dutcher Memorial Classic on Sunday in Crete, Nebraska.
The Lancer women started the day with a record performance in the 400-meter relay, winning the event in 47.86 seconds. Isabelle Hardmeyer, Zelie Sorensen, Alexis Even (Parker) and Elianna Clark (Gayville) completed the foursome.
Calli Davis (Elk Point) crushed her school record in the 400-meter dash by more than a second, winning the event in 56.05 seconds.
Davis and Clark came back to help the Lancers set a school record in the 1,600 relay to end the day, teaming with Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl and Abrielle Nelson to finish second in 3:59.76.
Clark also won the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.42 seconds. Nelson was fourth in the 400 hurdles, finishing in 1:08.11. Gracie Rippen placed sixth in the pole vault, clearing 11-1 3/4.
The Lancer men also set a school record in the 400-meter relay, as the foursome of Deontae Howard, Donovan Breckenridge, Jonathan Fuselier and Mason Schleis finished second in 41.31 seconds.
Nathan Simons won the 400-meter dash for the Lancers in 47.62 seconds, with Breckenridge (48.52) in third. Breckenridge also finished third in the 200 (22.04).
Also for the Lancers, Isaac Hegdahl was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles (57.90). Hegdahl joined Nathaniel Kropuenske (Beresford), Cara Massa and William Walther III to finish sixth in the 1600 relay (3:28.98).
MMU hosts its annual invitational on Wednesday at Williams Field near Yankton High School.
Crofton, Nebraska, native Mayson Ostermeyer, competing for Concordia, was fifth in the men’s pole vault (14-1 1/4).
