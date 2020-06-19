South Dakota men’s swimmer Josh Sorbe and South Dakota State women’s golfer Sydney Bormann were among the athletes named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I At-Large third team for their respective genders, announced Friday.
Bormann, a Parkston native, is the first Jackrabbit women’s golfer to be an Academic All-America selection. Additionally, she was the first to receive Academic All-District 6 honors earlier this spring.
“Sydney has been a cornerstone of our program during her time at SDSU,” said assistant coach Maggie Murphy. “She epitomizes what it means to be a Jackrabbit student-athlete. This award is well deserved and is the culmination of Sydney’s hard work and dedication.”
The senior graduated with a 4.00 grade point average in human biology. Bormann also recently earned her third straight Summit League All-Academic selection. The SDSU Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) president is known for her involvement in the community and extensive research she has done in her time at South Dakota State.
Bormann, a three-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar, held a 79.50 stroke average over the 18 rounds she competed in this season. She ranks sixth all-time for State with a career stroke average of 77.78. The senior shot a season-low 70 at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.
Bormann will be attending medical school in the fall at the University of South Dakota.
Sorbe, a senior, was a three-time Academic All-Summit League selection and a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree during his Coyote career.
“Josh is an outstanding young man, who is the model for what we want in all of our student-athletes!,” said South Dakota head swimming and diving coach Jason Mahowald. “He has been a leader on our team, in the classroom and on our campus. We could not be happier that Josh is being recognized for all his hard work in the classroom!”
Sorbe, who carries a 4.0 GPA in economics and political science, was a four-year contributor to the South Dakota swimming and diving teams. Sorbe, a 2019 Truman Scholar and past student-body president, provided team points in three events each at the Summit League Championships all four seasons he competed.
Sorbe (Brookings) contributed 11 points as a senior at the Summit League Championships finishing 10th in the 1650 free, 14th in the 400 IM and 16th in the 500 free. He helped the Coyotes post a team runner-up finish for the third-straight season and the team’s 706.5 points were a school record for a Summit League Championships.
Eligible student-athletes must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average, have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests, completed one full academic year at the institution, reached sophomore athletic eligibility and be nominated by their institutions’ sports information director.
