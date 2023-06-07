The Yankton White Sox bounced back from an opening loss to beat Brandon Valley 7-6 in the second game of a youth baseball doubleheader on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Aiden Mulder had two hits and Kaden Humhoff tripled for Yankton. Sam Gokie had a double and two RBI. Jack Brandt and Elijah Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Mulder pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the victory.
In game one, Brandon Valley scored five runs in the first and did not look back in a five-inning 13-0 victory.
Will Peterson registered three RBIs for BV in the contest.
Yankton got hits from Brody Taggart, Hunhoff, Ethan Carlson and Ryan Turner in the contest.
The White Sox travel to Watertown on Friday. Start time for the doubleheader is 1 p.m.
