The Yankton White Sox bounced back from an opening loss to beat Brandon Valley 7-6 in the second game of a youth baseball doubleheader on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Aiden Mulder had two hits and Kaden Humhoff tripled for Yankton. Sam Gokie had a double and two RBI. Jack Brandt and Elijah Anderson each had a hit in the victory.

