PARKSTON — Parkston outlasted Winner 45-36 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Allison Ziebart scored 17 points and had three assists for Parkston. Faith Oakley added 12 points and six rebounds in the victory.
For Winner, Bella Swedlund led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds. Kelsey Sachtjen added 11 points.
Parkston, 7-0, hosts Hanson on Tuesday. Winner, 3-3, travels to Chamberlain on Tuesday.
WINNER (3-3) 12 11 8 5 — 36
PARKSTON (7-0) 9 15 10 11 — 45
Hoop City Classic
Viborg-Hurley 48, Gregory 44
SIOUX FALLS — Gregory overcame a 27-8 deficit in the first half to claim a 48-44 victory over the Gorillas in the Hoop City Classic on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Denae Mach scored 15 points and Charley Nelson scored 12 points for Viborg-Hurley, which outscored Gregory 34-17 in the second half. Delana Mach grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory.
Jessy VanDerWerff scored a game-high 18 points, 15 in the first half, for Gregory. Brooklyn Kenzy added 11 rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley, 5-1, hosts Hanson on Jan. 6. Gregory travels to Lake Andes to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday.
GREGORY (0-3) 14 13 6 11 — 44
VIBORG-HURLEY (5-1) 7 7 10 24 — 48
Creighton Tourn.
Creighton 71, Bloomfield 38
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton jumped out to a 27-5 lead after one quarter on the way to a 71-38 victory over Bloomfield in the championship of the Creighton Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
No statistics were reported for Creighton (6-3), which travels to Stuart on Tuesday.
Madison Abbenhaus led Bloomfield with 14 points.
Bloomfield, 4-4, hosts Hartington-Newcastle on Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD (4-4) 5 12 12 9 — 38
CREIGHTON (6-3) 27 15 17 12 — 71
NE Neb. Shootout
Champ.: Pierce 50, Auburn 42
WAYNE, Neb. — Pierce outscored Auburn 31-23 in the second half to claim a 50-42 victory in the championship of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Payten Simmons scored 13 points to lead Pierce. Morgan Moeller added 11 points in the victory.
Olivia Swanson led Auburn with 13 points. Jayleigh Darnell added 12 points.
Pierce, 7-1, travels to Aquinas Catholic on Jan. 6. Auburn, 6-3, hosts Milford on Monday.
AUBURN (6-3) 10 9 12 11 — 42
PIERCE (7-1) 12 7 13 18 — 50
3rd: Wayne 41, Cedar Catholic 36
WAYNE, Neb. — Rubie Klausen scored 11 points from the free throw line, finishing with 16 points as Wayne downed Hartington Cedar Catholic 41-36 in the third place game of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Brooklyn Kruse added 14 points in the victory.
MaKenna Noecker led Cedar Catholic with 17 points. Laney Kathol added 11 points.
Wayne, 5-5, hosts Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur on Monday. Cedar Catholic travels to Osmond on Tuesday.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (2-8) 10 9 11 6 — 36
WAYNE (5-5) 11 14 8 8 — 41
5th: Pender 64, LCC 43
WAYNE, Neb. — Pender took control in the middle two quarters, outscoring Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41-12 to down the Bears 64-43 in the fifth place game of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Avery Wegner led Pender with 14 points. Lillie Timm added 10 points.
Kinsey Hall scored 15 points and Mallory Eriksen netted 14 points for LCC.
Pender, 8-3, hosts Wynot on Monday. LCC, 5-5, hosts Hartington Cedar Catholic on Jan. 6.
LAUREL-CON.-COL. (5-5) 8 4 8 23 — 43
PENDER (8-3) 11 16 25 12 — 64
7th: Homer 64, Winnebago 49
WAYNE, Neb. — Homer used four players in double figures to surge past Winnebago 64-49 in the seventh place game of the Elkhorn Valley Northeast Nebraska Shootout, Thursday in Wayne, Nebraska.
Hannah Elsea scored 18 points and Tori Walker scored 14 points for Homer. Bradie Johnson had 13 points and Rylie Harris added 11 points in the victory.
Amani Means scored a game-high 22 points for Winnebago. Sylvia Valentino added 11 points.
Homer hosts Randolph on Tuesday. Winnebago hosts O’Neill on Tuesday.
HOMER (4-5) 17 17 14 16 — 64
WINNEBAGO (2-9) 16 9 11 13 — 49
Other Games
Hanson 47, Irene-Wakonda 38
ALEXANDRIA — Annalyse Weber posted 17 points and six rebounds to lead Hanson past Irene-Wakonda 47-38 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Emma Marshall scored 18 points for Irene-Wakonda. Nora O’Malley added eight points.
Hanson, 4-1, travels to Parkston Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Freeman on Tuesday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-5) 9 4 12 13 — 38
HANSON (4-1) 9 8 13 17 — 47
Gayville-Volin 62, Bon Homme 50
TYNDALL — Molly Larson and Taylor Hoxeng combined for 38 points to lead Gayville-Volin past Bon Homme in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Larson finished with 20 points and Hoxeng had 18 points for Gayville-Volin. Maia Achen added seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench in the victory.
Jurni Vavruska led Bon Homme with 18 points and three steals. Jaden Kortan scored nine points. Olivia Bures had five rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Gayville-Volin, 4-2, hosts Scotland on Tuesday. Bon Homme hosts Parker on Tuesday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-2) 20 13 11 18 — 62
BON HOMME (1-4) 12 11 15 12 — 50
Platte-Geddes 59, Canistota 32
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes built a 29-10 halftime lead on the way to a 59-32 victory over Canistota in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Baleigh Nachtigal scored a game-high 18 points, and Cadence Van Zee had 15 points and nine rebounds for Platte-Geddes. Regan Hoffman posted 12 points and four assists. Karly VanDerWerff added nine points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in the victory.
Hannah Hoffman led Canistota with nine points.
Platte-Geddes, 3-2, travels to Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday. Canistota hosts Sioux Falls Christian on Jan. 6.
Platte-Geddes won the JV game.
CANISTOTA (0-4) 5 5 8 14 — 32
PLATTE-GEDDES (3-2) 12 17 16 14 — 59
