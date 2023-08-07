PARKSTON — Parkston rolled past Alexandria 14-4 for the championship of the South Dakota State Class B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Parkston.
Carter Sommer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Gage Jodozi doubled and singled for Parkston. Kolter Kramer had two hits and three RBI. Kash Neugebauer homered. Maddux Brissett doubled. James Deckert and Kaden Holzbauer added a hit in the victory.
Kramer struck out four in five innings of work for the victory. Brissett pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out two.
Tyndall 6, Scotland-Menno 5
PARKSTON — Steven Neth singled in the bottom of the 10th inning to plate the winning run of Tyndall’s 6-5 decision over Scotland-Menno in the third place game of the South Dakota State Class B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Parkston.
Neth finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Tyndall, which outhit the Trappers 14-6. Major Aarstad doubled and singled. Landon Bares, Chapin Cooper, Jace Toupal and Rhett Connors each had two hits. Jackson Kaul added a hit in the victory.
Riley Keppen had two hits for the Trappers. Bryce Sattler, Kory Keppen, Trent Guthmiller and Brayden Ziegler each had a hit.
Isaiah Crownover pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the victory. Toupal pitched four innings of no-hit relief, striking out two.
Parker Hochstein took the loss in relief, striking out three in 2 1/3 innings of work. Sattler started, striking out five in seven innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.