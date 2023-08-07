PARKSTON — Parkston rolled past Alexandria 14-4 for the championship of the South Dakota State Class B VFW Teener 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Parkston.

Carter Sommer went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Gage Jodozi doubled and singled for Parkston. Kolter Kramer had two hits and three RBI. Kash Neugebauer homered. Maddux Brissett doubled. James Deckert and Kaden Holzbauer added a hit in the victory.

