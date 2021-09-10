The Yankton Bucks lost a scorecard tiebreaker to finish just outside the team medals of the Yankton Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Friday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
O’Gorman won the title with a 305, 11 shots better than Sioux Falls Lincoln (316). Harrisburg (320) was third, with Watertown (331) fourth.
Pierre, Tea Area and Yankton tied for fifth at 338. Pierre won the scorecard playoff, as the Governors’ fifth golfer finished one stroke ahead of the Bucks’ fifth golfer.
“We didn’t get in the medals today, but in most of the big tournaments so far we’ve finished seventh or worse,” said Yankton head coach Brett Sime. “We were hoping to be in the top five, and we were one shot away from fifth.”
Sime noted that the Bucks did finish ahead of Mitchell for the first time this season. The Kernels were ninth at 343.
Individually, O’Gorman’s Jacob Stewart shot a 2-over 74 to finish one stroke ahead of Harrisburg’s Riley Christensen and Huron’s Landon Roberts. Christensen earned second on a scorecard playoff.
O’Gorman’s William Sanford (76) was third. A large contingent finished at 77: Roosevelt’s Austin Merrow, Watertown’s Jake Olson, O’Gorman’s Will Hurd and Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets, Luke Honner and Jack Hilgenberg.
Yankton was led by Easton Vellek, who tied for 15th at 80. The top 15 (and ties) are awarded individual medals.
Also for Yankton, Dawson Vellek tied for 19th at 82. Henry Homstad shot 87, Caeden Ekroth carded an 89, Tate Beste shot 90 and Jace Tramp finished at 103 for the Bucks.
Competing individually from Yankton, Jake Cunningham shot 85, Evan Ness shot 89, Michael Horning carded a 95 and Ryker Larsen shot 97.
With the state tournament looming less than a month away, the Bucks are focused on cleaning up those things that will help them get into the top six at state.
“We need to work on our short game, on our course management,” Sime said. “If we hone in on those things, we could be vying for team medals.”
Next up for Yankton is the Brookings Invitational on Monday. The Bucks will be shaking up their lineup, in part due to the new rule this season regarding state tournament players having to have a season average of 94 or better in tournaments of at least four teams. Yankton’s top two golfers on the season — the Vellek brothers — will stay home, with two golfers who started the season outside the top six taking their place.
“We have a couple of guys on JV that we’re going to give a chance on Monday in Brookings,” Sime said. “It will be interesting to see how the team shapes up.”
TEAM SCORES: 1, O'Gorman 305; 2, Sioux Falls Lincoln 316; 3, Harrisburg 320; 4, Watertown 331; 5, Pierre 338; T6, Tea Area 338; T6, Yankton 338; 8, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 340; 9, Mitchell 343; 10, Brandon Valley 358; 11, Aberdeen Central 366; 12, Brookings 382; 13, Sioux Falls Jefferson 384; 14, Sioux Falls Washington 385
TOP 15: 1, Jacob Stewart, O'Gorman 74; 2, Riley Christensen, Harrisburg 75; 3, Landon Roberts, Huron 75; 4, William Sanford, O'Gorman 76; T5, Austin Merrow, S.F. Roosevelt 77; T5, Jack Hilgenberg, S.F. Lincoln 77; T5, Bennett Geraets, S.F. Lincoln 77; T5, Luke Honner, S.F. Lincoln 77; T5, Jake Olson, Watertown 77; T5, Will Hurd, O'Gorman 77; T11, Keeton Newborg, Tea Area 78; T11, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 78; T11, Radley Mauney, O'Gorman 78; 14, Derek Anderson, Tea Area 79; T15, Easton Vellek, Yankton 80; T15, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 80
OTHER GOLFERS: T17, Carter Shawd, Harrisburg 81; T17, Liam Sarmiento, O'Gorman 81; T19, Dawson Vellek, Yankton 82; T19, DJ Heiberger, O'Gorman 82; T21, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Pierre 83; T21, Nick Bothun, Pierre 83; T23, Jonny Skelton, S.F. Roosevelt 84; T23, Macon Larson, Mitchell 84; T23, Logan Kelling, Brandon Valley 84; T26, Eric Munson, Tea Area 85; T26, Adam Knigge, S.F. Lincoln 85; T26, Lincoln Houska, Pierre 85; T26, Lincoln Bates, Mitchell 85; T26, Jake Cunningham, Yankton 85;
T31, Carsten Geddes, Harrisburg 86; T31, Will Parsons, Harrisburg 86; T31, Ty Lenards, Watertown 86; T31, Rylan Dykema, Aberdeen Central 86; T35, Charlie Swift, Harrisburg 87; T35, Jackson Childs, Mitchell 87; T35, Luke Olson, Pierre 87; T35, Noah Larson, Mitchell 87; T35, Cory Perdaems, S.F. Jefferson 87; T35, Henry Homstad, Yankton 87; T41, Curtis Sneden, Watertown 88; T41, Charlie Mickelson, S.F. Lincoln 88; T41, Caleb Surprenant, Brandon Valley 88; T41, Ashton Helseth, S.F. Roosevelt 88; T45, Jack Bartlett, Pierre 89;
T45, Peyton Brust, Aberdeen Central 89; T45, Evan Ness, Yankton 89; T45, Kade Brecher, Brookings 89; T45, Lake Hamilton, S.F. Washington 89; T45, Caeden Ekroth, Yankton 89; T51, Tyler Benning, S.F. Washington 90; T51, Tate Beste, Yankton 90; T53, Jaden Solhiem, Watertown 91; T53, Nathan Brecher, Brookings 91; T53, Boen McKee, S.F. Roosevelt 91; T56, Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 92; T56, Owen Jorgenson, Brandon Valley 92; T56, Andy Noble, S.F. Jefferson 92; T56, Emerson Mitchell, S.F. Roosevelt 92; 60, John Mathison, S.F. Lincoln 93;
T61, Carter Peterson, Brandon Valley 94; T61, Cole Murray, Brandon Valley 94; T63, Trevor Rick, S.F. Jefferson 95; T63, Jacob Grau, Aberdeen Central 95; T63, Michael Horning, Yankton 95; T66, Jonathan Lyons, Pierre 96; T66, Jager Juracek, Mitchell 96; T66, Trevon Beckman, Brandon Valley 96; T66, Cole Brust, Aberdeen Central 96; T66, Brady Sabers, Tea Area 96; 71, Ryker Larsen, Yankton 97; 72, Carter Blanchard, Aberdeen Central 98; 73, Quincy Madsen, Aberdeen Central 99; T74, Carter Hall, S.F. Washington 100; T74, Ryken Helseth, S.F. Roosevelt 100;
T76, Gabe Norberg, Watertown 101; T76, Cale Jones, Brookings 101; T76, Jack Even, Brookings 101; 79, Egan Jensen, Brookings 102; 80, Jace Tramp, Yankton 103; 81, Dylan VandeKop, Brookings 104; 82, Jack Nesje, S.F. Washington 106; 83, Aiden Zavesky, Huron 109; 84, Anders Schaefer, S.F. Jefferson 110; 85, Channing Schaff, S.F. Jefferson 111; 86, Cole Schilling, Tea Area 112; 87, Aiden Johnsen, Tea Area 117; 88, Noah Morgans, S.F. Washington 124
