ELKHART, Ind. – South Dakota swimming and diving came away with four of top 20 finishes during Saturday’s final day of the National Invitational Championships presented by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America inside the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center.
Zachary Kopp broke his own school record and Emily Kahn became the first Coyote female to reach an individual ‘A’ final in the meet’s history.
The Coyote men finished 20th in the final team standings with 168 points while the women placed 33rd with 91.5 points.
Kopp, a senior, closed his South Dakota career by breaking the 100 free record in his final swim, touching the wall in 44.14 seconds, taking :0.10 off his previous personal best while he finished second in the ‘B’ final and 12th overall.
Kahn, a sophomore, clocked 50.35 in the ‘A’ final of the 100 free, finishing ninth after advancing to the ‘A’ final with a 50.07 time in the morning prelims. Kahn, the school record holder in the event at 49.73, posts the highest individual finish by a Coyote woman in meet history, after she finished 18th in the race a year ago.
Mack Sathre, a senior, and Taylor Buhr, a freshman, posted matching 17th-place finishes in the 100 IM during the evening finals.
Sathre, the school record holder, was timed in 50.20 in the finals after swimming 49.85 in the morning prelims.
Buhr, also the school record holder in the event, touched the wall in 57.12 in the finals after clocking 57.18 in the prelims.
Christina Spomer, a sophomore, posted a personal best in the morning prelims of the 100 IM, finishing in 58.37, to move into sixth on the school’s all-time chart.
Keegan Henning, a junior, was 24th in the 1000 free (9:58.43) and 28th in the 1650 free (16:21.42) while Parker Sonnabend and Jack Berdahl had 27th place efforts on the meet’s final day. Sonnabend, a junior, clocked 50.71 in the 100 IM and Berdahl, also a sophomore, was timed in 2:01.14 in the 200 breast prelims.
The men’s foursome of Brennon Conner, Alec Thomas, Sonnabend and Jacob Ketterling were 25th in the 400 free relay in 3:01.45.
The women’s quartet of Spomer, Skyler Leverenz, Carson White and Grace Schultz finished in 32nd in the 400 free relay in 3:27.02.
