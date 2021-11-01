FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
All Times listed local
CLASS 11AAA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (6-4) at No. 1 Harrisburg (10-0)
No. 6 O’Gorman (6-4) at No. 2 Brandon Valley (9-1)
CLASS 11AA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Tea Area (10-0)
No. 7 Aberdeen Central (4-6) at No. 3 Pierre (8-2)
CLASS 11A
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 Dell Rapids (7-3) at No. 1 Madison (10-0)
No. 7 Milbank (7-3) at No. 3 Vermillion (7-3)
CLASS 11B
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-2) at No. 1 Winner (10-0)
No. 14 Beresford (7-3) at No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (7-3)
CLASS 9AA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (8-2) at No. 5 Timber Lake (9-1)
No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (6-4) at No. 2 Parkston (8-2)
CLASS 9A
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 DeSmet (10-0) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (11-0)
No. 3 Wall (10-0) at No. 2 Howard (10-0)
CLASS 9B
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (6-3) at No. 1 Avon (10-0)
No. 3 Potter County (9-2) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (8-2)
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS C2
First Round, Oct. 29
Aquinas 37, Sutton 14
Archbishop Bergan 45, Oakland-Craig 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick’s 7
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon/Rushville 15
Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6
Ord 62, Centennial 21
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Bishop Neumann 14
Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) at No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (6-4), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at No. 3 Ord (9-1), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (8-2) at No. Archbishop Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS D1
Second Round, Oct. 29
Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20
Burwell 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12
Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36
Dundy County-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34
Howells/Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Sutherland 20
Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28
Hitchcock County 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at No. 1 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 5 p.m. CT
No. 6 Hitchcock County (9-1) at No. 14 Perkins County (8-2), 7 p.m. CT
No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (10-0) at No. 10 Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS D2
Second Round, Oct. 29
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42, OT
Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0
Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22
Kenesaw 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 56
Osceola 54, Leyton 28
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6
Elgin Public-Pope John 70, Bloomfield 44
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Pender 28
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
No. 8 Osceola (9-1) at No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m., Thedford
No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (7-3) at No. 12 Johnson-Brock (8-2), 4 p.m.
No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (7-3) at No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m., Ansley
No. 7 Kenesaw (10-0) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0), 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 2
No. 8 Vermillion (7-17) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-8), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Canton (14-12) at No. 4 Parker (17-12), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Beresford (9-21) vs. No. 2 Tea Area (15-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lennox (10-18) vs. No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (16-10), 7 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
Parker/Canton winner vs. DV/Vermillion winner
Lennox/EPJ winner vs. Tea/Beresford winner
REGION 5A
First Round, Nov. 2
No. 4 Parkston (18-14) vs. No. 5 Bon Homme (9-20) at Wagner, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Hanson (6-21) at No. 2 Wagner (24-6), 8 p.m.
No. 6 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (7-20) at No. 3 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (21-6), 7 p.m., Forestburg
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
Parkston/Bon Homme winner vs. No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6)
SCW/ACDC winner vs. Hanson/Wagner winner
REGION 5B
First Round, Nov. 1
Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
Second Round, Nov. 2
No. 8 Centerville (6-23) at No. 1 Gayville-Volin (19-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (8-20) at No. 2 Freeman (18-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (7-19) vs. No. 4 Scotland (12-12) at Freeman, 7:45 p.m.
No. 6 Menno (9-15) at No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (14-12), 6:30 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
Scotland/AH winner vs. CV/GV winner
Menno/IW winner vs. VH/Freeman winner
REGION 6B
First Round, Nov. 1
Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-10, 25-15, 28-26
Corsica-Stickney def. Marty 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Second Round, Nov. 2
No. 8 Wessington Springs (14-17) at No. 1 Platte-Geddes (29-4), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Gregory (15-12) vs. No. 4 Avon (18-10) at Platte, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Corsica-Stickney (13-13) vs. No. 2 Burke (26-8), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (16-13) vs. No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (16-10) at Burke, 8 p.m.
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
Gregory/Avon winner vs. WS/PG winner
TDA/KWL winner vs. CS/Burke winner
NEB. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 3-6 at Lincoln, Neb.
CLASS D2
NOTE: First two rounds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship at Devaney Center, with third place match at Lincoln Northeast
First Round, Nov. 4
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) vs. No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (20-10), 9 a.m., North Court
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9 a.m., South Court
No. 4 Stuart (26-5) vs. No. 5 Wynot (21-9), 11 a.m., North Court
No. 3 MHC (26-2) vs. No. 6 Diller-Odell (23-9), 11 a.m., South Court
Semifinals, Nov. 5
FCSH/EM winner vs. Stuart/Wynot winner, 9 a.m., North Court
HSF/AM winner vs. MHC/DO winner, 11 a.m., North Court
Final Round, Nov. 6
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
This is the final S.D. Media Volleyball poll for the 2021-22 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (11) 25-1 55 1
2. O’Gorman 17-4 44 2
3. Brandon Valley 20-8 31 3
4. Pierre 15-4 20 4
5. S.F. Roosevelt 18-9 8 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (16-9) 7
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (11) 29-4 55 1
2. Dakota Valley 23-8 43 2
3. Garretson 24-1 34 3
4. Hill City 23-7 14 4
5. R.C. Christian 24-9 8 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (24-6) 7; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6) 4
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (11) 27-0 55 1
2. Warner 27-5 43 2
3. Northwestern 27-5 29 3
4. Platte-Geddes 29-4 18 5
5. Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (23-5) 6; Arlington (27-5) 4
