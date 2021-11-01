FOOTBALL

S.D. PLAYOFFS

All Times listed local

CLASS 11AAA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (6-4) at No. 1 Harrisburg (10-0)

No. 6 O’Gorman (6-4) at No. 2 Brandon Valley (9-1)

CLASS 11AA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Tea Area (10-0)

No. 7 Aberdeen Central (4-6) at No. 3 Pierre (8-2)

CLASS 11A

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 4 Dell Rapids (7-3) at No. 1 Madison (10-0)

No. 7 Milbank (7-3) at No. 3 Vermillion (7-3)

CLASS 11B

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-2) at No. 1 Winner (10-0)

No. 14 Beresford (7-3) at No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (7-3)

CLASS 9AA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 9 Platte-Geddes (8-2) at No. 5 Timber Lake (9-1)

No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (6-4) at No. 2 Parkston (8-2)

CLASS 9A

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 4 DeSmet (10-0) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (11-0)

No. 3 Wall (10-0) at No. 2 Howard (10-0)

CLASS 9B

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (6-3) at No. 1 Avon (10-0)

No. 3 Potter County (9-2) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (8-2)

NEB. PLAYOFFS

All Times Listed In Central

CLASS C2

First Round, Oct. 29

Aquinas 37, Sutton 14

Archbishop Bergan 45, Oakland-Craig 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick’s 7

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon/Rushville 15

Norfolk Catholic 35, Crofton 6

Ord 62, Centennial 21

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Bishop Neumann 14

Wilber-Clatonia 27, Yutan 26

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) at No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (6-4), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at No. 3 Ord (9-1), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (8-2) at No. Archbishop Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS D1

Second Round, Oct. 29

Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20

Burwell 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12

Cross County 67, Weeping Water 36

Dundy County-Stratton 68, Nebraska Christian 34

Howells/Dodge 54, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Sutherland 20

Perkins County 37, Arapahoe 28

Hitchcock County 30, Neligh-Oakdale 20

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at No. 1 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 5 p.m. CT

No. 6 Hitchcock County (9-1) at No. 14 Perkins County (8-2), 7 p.m. CT

No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (10-0) at No. 10 Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS D2

Second Round, Oct. 29

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Mullen 42, OT

Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0

Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22

Kenesaw 62, Falls City Sacred Heart 56

Osceola 54, Leyton 28

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6

Elgin Public-Pope John 70, Bloomfield 44

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Pender 28

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

No. 8 Osceola (9-1) at No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m., Thedford

No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (7-3) at No. 12 Johnson-Brock (8-2), 4 p.m.

No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (7-3) at No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m., Ansley

No. 7 Kenesaw (10-0) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0), 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

S.D. REGIONS

REGION 4A

First Round, Nov. 2

No. 8 Vermillion (7-17) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-8), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Canton (14-12) at No. 4 Parker (17-12), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Beresford (9-21) vs. No. 2 Tea Area (15-12), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Lennox (10-18) vs. No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (16-10), 7 p.m.

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

Parker/Canton winner vs. DV/Vermillion winner

Lennox/EPJ winner vs. Tea/Beresford winner

REGION 5A

First Round, Nov. 2

No. 4 Parkston (18-14) vs. No. 5 Bon Homme (9-20) at Wagner, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Hanson (6-21) at No. 2 Wagner (24-6), 8 p.m.

No. 6 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (7-20) at No. 3 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (21-6), 7 p.m., Forestburg

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

Parkston/Bon Homme winner vs. No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6)

SCW/ACDC winner vs. Hanson/Wagner winner

REGION 5B

First Round, Nov. 1

Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Second Round, Nov. 2

No. 8 Centerville (6-23) at No. 1 Gayville-Volin (19-9), 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Viborg-Hurley (8-20) at No. 2 Freeman (18-9), 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (7-19) vs. No. 4 Scotland (12-12) at Freeman, 7:45 p.m.

No. 6 Menno (9-15) at No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (14-12), 6:30 p.m.

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

Scotland/AH winner vs. CV/GV winner

Menno/IW winner vs. VH/Freeman winner

REGION 6B

First Round, Nov. 1

Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-10, 25-15, 28-26

Corsica-Stickney def. Marty 25-9, 25-12, 25-8

Second Round, Nov. 2

No. 8 Wessington Springs (14-17) at No. 1 Platte-Geddes (29-4), 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Gregory (15-12) vs. No. 4 Avon (18-10) at Platte, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Corsica-Stickney (13-13) vs. No. 2 Burke (26-8), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (16-13) vs. No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (16-10) at Burke, 8 p.m.

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

Gregory/Avon winner vs. WS/PG winner

TDA/KWL winner vs. CS/Burke winner

NEB. STATE TOURN.

Nov. 3-6 at Lincoln, Neb.

CLASS D2

NOTE: First two rounds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship at Devaney Center, with third place match at Lincoln Northeast

First Round, Nov. 4

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) vs. No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (20-10), 9 a.m., North Court

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9 a.m., South Court

No. 4 Stuart (26-5) vs. No. 5 Wynot (21-9), 11 a.m., North Court

No. 3 MHC (26-2) vs. No. 6 Diller-Odell (23-9), 11 a.m., South Court

Semifinals, Nov. 5

FCSH/EM winner vs. Stuart/Wynot winner, 9 a.m., North Court

HSF/AM winner vs. MHC/DO winner, 11 a.m., North Court

Final Round, Nov. 6

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

S.D. MEDIA POLL

This is the final S.D. Media Volleyball poll for the 2021-22 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (11) 25-1 55 1

2. O’Gorman 17-4 44 2

3. Brandon Valley 20-8 31 3

4. Pierre 15-4 20 4

5. S.F. Roosevelt 18-9 8 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Harrisburg (16-9) 7

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (11) 29-4 55 1

2. Dakota Valley 23-8 43 2

3. Garretson 24-1 34 3

4. Hill City 23-7 14 4

5. R.C. Christian 24-9 8 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (24-6) 7; Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6) 4

CLASS B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (11) 27-0 55 1

2. Warner 27-5 43 2

3. Northwestern 27-5 29 3

4. Platte-Geddes 29-4 18 5

5. Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (23-5) 6; Arlington (27-5) 4

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.