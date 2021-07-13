TABOR — Freeman scored 12 unanswered runs to claim a 14-4 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Bailey Sage doubled and singled, driving in two, for Freeman. Jackson Fiegen also doubled and singled. Trey Christensen and Jake Weier each had two hits. Kyle Braun, Tryg Aanenson and Chet Peterson each had a hit in the victory.
Chris Sutera, Sam Caba, Bryce Scieszinski and Cole Uecker each had two hits, with Sutera driving in two runs, for Tabor. Joey Slama also had a hit.
Alex Fiegen pitched six innings, striking out six, for the win. Christian Uecker took the loss.
Freeman has concluded its SCL schedule for the season, and begins preparations for the District 6B Tournament in Tabor. Tabor hosts Menno on Thursday.
