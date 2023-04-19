VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda de Oliveira to the roster for the 2023-24 school year.
de Oliveira hails from Caxias do Sul, Brazil and has been a top-three ranked player in South America.
“I am pleased to announce that Amanda has signed with USD and will become a Coyote this fall,” coach Barnett said. “She is a very well-rounded player and can attack off of both sides. I really like her ability to play heavy from the back of the court and flatten the ball out when she looks to hurt you.
“We’re getting a player that has been the best player in Brazil throughout her junior career.”
A member of the Brazilian National Team for five years, de Oliveira was the top-ranked Brazilian in the 10u, 12u, 14u and 16u categories. She represented Brazil at the Quebec and Czech Republic World Championships.
She won a bronze medal at the South American Championships in Colombia while she’s also a four-time Gerdau Cup champion and a three-time Banana Bowl champion.
