The Yankton Gazelles fell 14-3 to the O’Gorman Knights in Class AA high school softball on Monday.
The Knights were able to get to a quick start, putting up two runs in the first inning, and an additional three runs in the second.
“They [O’Gorman] were really zoned in on Behrns tonight, everything was hit hard and in a gap,” Jill Muth, Yankton’s head coach, said. “Grace did well and the team kept good attitude and stayed positive throughout the game.”
Grace Behrns threw a complete game for the Gazelles, collecting seven strikeouts and hitting an RBI single.
“Although this game was a slight struggle, but we all did some good things tonight and will be taking them for tomorrow’s game,” Behrns said.
O’Gorman was able to solidify their lead in the top of the fourth, putting up eight runs on six hits. Atley Herold-Stephens, an 8th grader for the Knights, topped off the inning with a two-out grand slam.
The Gazelles were down 14-2 heading into the fifth inning, and managed to get three hits and one run. However, a groundout double play managed to slow down the Gazelle’s momentum.
“Our first two batters came out and picked up hits to start the inning and we were able to start a small rally,” Coach Muth said. “It really shows anyone in our lineup can go and pick up a hit.”
Elle Feser, senior catcher for Yankton, picked up the last hit of the game and has her eyes set for the team’s next game.
“Sometimes games don’t go your way, and that is ok, you really have to tip your hat to them [O’Gorman]” Feser said. “Hopefully we are able to make some quick adjustments overnight to help us out tomorrow.”
Yankton has three games coming up within the next five days, with their next game being on Wednesday.
“The girls have to have short memory this week,” Coach Muth said. “We have to be able to flush this game, turn the page and get the win tomorrow.”
Although these games are against strong opponents, the team is ready for the challenge.
“I am excited for this week, even though it is going to be test on our strength,” Behrns said. “I believe if we can get through this week, we will be able to accomplish anything.
The Gazelles are now 3-3 on the year after this game and travel to Watertown on Wednesday. O’Gorman moves to 3-2, with their next game being at Watertown on Thursday.
Yankton’s JV team pulled out a 10-4 win over the Knights. Kyra Tjeerdsma had for RBIs, two hits, and one run to lead the team offensively. Hailey Schulte and Madison Musfelt added two runs each to the board. Madison Girard was the starting pitcher for the team and picked up the win. Girard also had two RBIs in the contest.
