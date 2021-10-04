VERMILLION — Mount Marty shot a 348 to tie for fifth after the opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships, Monday at The Bluffs in Vermillion.
Morningside claimed a 35-stroke lead after the opening round, shooting a 304. Briar Cliff (339) is second, followed by Jamestown (342) and Dakota Wesleyan (343). Dordt is tied with the Lancers at 348.
Morningside has the top four spots after the first round: Sofia Castelan (74), Maria Nava (76), Maria Zorilla (77) and Laia Badosa (77). Dakota Wesleyan’s Megan Hinker is fifth at 79.
Mount Marty was led by freshman Kelsey Heath, who shot an 83 to tie for 10th after the first round. Courtney Heath (86) is tied for 14th. Also for the Lancers, Tanna Lehfeldt shot 89, Tatum Jensen shot 90 and Caitlyn Stimpson shot 93.
The second round is set for today (Tuesday), with the final two rounds scheduled for the spring.
