AVON — Dell Rapids St. Mary took the lead for good on a Gabriel Lindeman run with 1:21 to play, claiming a 32-30 victory over top-seeded Avon in the Class 9B football semifinals on Friday in Avon.
St. Mary, 7-3, will face third-seeded Potter County (10-2) in the Class 9B championship, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. in the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Avon finishes with a 10-1 record.
Nic Gaspar rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns, and caught three passes for 96 yards for St. Mary. Lucas Flemmer and Lindeman also rushed for scores. C.J. Smith passed for 125 yards in the win.
Brady Bierema rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Avon. Riley Ruchtaeschel also rushed for a score.
Defensively, Kyle Bares and Gabriel Lamb each had 12 stops to lead St. Mary. John Pica made eight stops for the Cardinals.
Rucktaeschel made 21 tackles and Lincoln Thury had 17 stops for Avon.
