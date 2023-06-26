TABOR — Jim Mueller registered five RBIs as the Crofton Bluejays won against the Tabor Bluebirds in a South Central League baseball contest Sunday.
Seth Wiebelhaus, James Kaiser, Austin Tramp and Christopher Kleinschmidt added RBIs for Crofton.
On the mound, Crofton’s Zach Hegge struck out 14 Tabor batters in seven innings pitched.
Nolan Carda and Beau Rothschadl registered two RBIs apiece for Tabor. Bryce Scieszinski tallied two hits in the contest.
Beau Rothschadl struck out three Crofton batters in five innings pitched.
Wynot 9, Menno 1
MENNO — Peyton Wieseler went 4-for-5, adding two RBIs for the Wynot Expos in a 9-1 victory against Menno in South Central League action Sunday.
Landon Wieseler, Jalen Wieseler and Ryan Heimes added two RBIs apiece in the victory.
Peyton Wieseler struck out six batters in five innings pitched, while Jalen Wieseler struck out four batters in four innings pitched.
Dustin Livingston registered two hits and an RBI for Menno.
Other Amateur Action
Freeman 5, Renner 2
RENNER — Freeman’s Jake Weier struck out nine Renner batters in a complete-game effort as the Freeman Black Sox defeated Renner 5-2 in amateur baseball action Sunday.
Blake Schroedermeier registered two RBIs in the contest, with Mace Plucker and Jackson Fiegen adding an RBI apiece.
Winner-Colome 19, Parkston Mudcats 12
PARKSTON — A 10-run fifth inning turned an amateur baseball contest in Winner-Colome’s favor as it defeated Parkston 19-12 Sunday in amateur baseball action.
Down 7-3, Winner-Colome scored four runs to tie the game 7-7. Zach Harter’s two-RBI single broke the deadlock, then Drew DeMers’ inside-the-park grand slam opened up a six-run lead for Winner.
DeMers registered six RBIs on a 4-for-6 day at the plate, scoring four runs. Reed Harter added four RBIs on a 4-for-7 day. Chandler Bakley, Trevor Salmonson, Ben Witt and Zach Harter added two RBIs apiece.
Cole Knippling registered five RBIs on a 3-for-3 day for Parkston. Jeff Harris went 3-for-4, scoring two runs in the contest.
Mount Vernon 8, Parkston Devil Rays 5
PARKSTON — Luke Tiesler struck out nine Parkston Devil Rays batters as Mount Vernon came away with an 8-5 victory in amateur baseball action Sunday.
TJ Schmidt registered two RBIs for Parkston. Brayden Jervik tallied three hits.
