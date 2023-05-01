LINCOLN, Neb. —South Dakota moved up two spots as a team in the second round of the Summit League Championship with a 302 in Monday’s round. The Coyotes now sit in sixth place entering the final round tomorrow morning. Max Schmidtke and Hunter Rebrovich pace the Coyotes with both in a tie for 13th place with one round to go.
Schmidtke scored a six-over par 77 on Monday. He began his day with a birdie on the par-four first hole and added two more in the second round. Rebrovich posted the best score for South Dakota on day two with a one-over par 72. He carded three birdies in a row on holes 15, 16, and 17 to end his second round. Both players are at nine-over par through two rounds and are one stroke back from the entering the top-10 individually.
Ben Hicks recorded a seven-over par 78 in round two. He started the day strong with a birdie on the par-three second hole and an eagle on the par-four third hole. Hicks drove the green on the third hole and sank a short putt for the eagle. He became the second golfer to record an eagle so far this week. Hicks is in a tie for 32nd place after two rounds of play.
Bryce Hammer had a five-over par 76 in the second round. He scored 14 pars and sank a birdie on the par-four eighth hole. Hammer is in a tie for 40th place individually.
Nick LaMotte recorded a six-over par 77 on Monday. LaMotte had two birdies on the day on the par-five ninth hole and the par-three 15th hole. He stands in 46th place individually heading into tomorrow’s final round.
The third round begins at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow morning for USD with LaMotte the first to tee off. Hammer tees off at 8:40 a.m. followed by Hicks at 8:50 a.m., Rebrovich at 9 a.m., and Schmidtke at 9:10 a.m.
