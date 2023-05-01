LINCOLN, Neb. —South Dakota moved up two spots as a team in the second round of the Summit League Championship with a 302 in Monday’s round. The Coyotes now sit in sixth place entering the final round tomorrow morning. Max Schmidtke and Hunter Rebrovich pace the Coyotes with both in a tie for 13th place with one round to go.  

Schmidtke scored a six-over par 77 on Monday. He began his day with a birdie on the par-four first hole and added two more in the second round. Rebrovich posted the best score for South Dakota on day two with a one-over par 72. He carded three birdies in a row on holes 15, 16, and 17 to end his second round. Both players are at nine-over par through two rounds and are one stroke back from the entering the top-10 individually.  

