Quality pitching ruled the night as Yankton Post 12 and Sioux Falls West split an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. West won the opener 3-1 and Yankton salvaged a split with a 1-0 victory in the finale.
In game one, three Sioux Falls West pitchers limited Yankton to five hits in a 3-1 victory.
Cody Oswald singled twice for Yankton, while Joe Gokie, Lucas Kampshoff and Drew Ryken all singled. Mac Ryken scored the lone run. Gokie took the loss on the mound, with six strikeouts and six hits allowed over seven innings.
The second game also saw a combined dominant effort on the mound, as Yankton’s Sam and Lucas Kampshoff combined to surrender only three hits in a 1-0 shutout. Sam struck out two and gave up two hits over six innings, while Lucas worked a scoreless seventh inning.
Oswald doubled at the plate for Yankton’s lone hit, while Rugby Ryken scored the only run.
With the doubleheader split, Yankton moves to 14-3 on the season and will next compete in the Dakota Classic this weekend in Sioux Falls.
