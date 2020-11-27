Dawn Plitzuweit wants to keep a secret from her team.
The South Dakota head women’s basketball coach joked Friday evening that she wants her players to believe South Carolina set an NCAA record with its 73 rebounds in a season-opening 119-38 victory on Wednesday.
During a media zoom session, Plitzuweit jokingly asked if anyone did the research. Was that truly an NCAA record?
No, it was pointed out. Pittsburgh actually holds that distinction with 92 rebounds during a 1982 game against George Washington.
Still, 73 is nothing to sneeze at.
“That’s mind-boggling to me,” said Plitzuweit, whose Coyotes will take the floor against South Carolina — ranked No. 1, by the way — today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, a three-day event at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota, which is receiving votes in those same preseason polls, will also play No. 21-ranked Gonzaga (Monday) at the Crossover Classic — it was scheduled to play Oklahoma on Monday, but the Sooners pulled out of the event.
Either way, the matchup with the top-ranked Gamecocks remains.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and Hall of Famer, said during Friday’s pre-classic Zoom that her program embraced the opportunity to face the level of talent set for the Crossover Classic.
“It’s a great challenge,” Staley said. “We wanted to play the top competition in the country.”
South Dakota and Gonzaga, she added, are “very similar” in styles and that they are “complete basketball teams.”
The quality of the teams in the event — Oklahoma originally included — was attractive to the Gamecocks, Staley said.
“That’s one of the reasons we got into this home and home with South Dakota; it’s a quality opponent,” she said.
“Win, lose or draw, the (NCAA selection) committee is going to look and see we didn’t shy away from playing great competition.”
Today’s game between USD and South Carolina essentially completes a home-and-home series between the programs, as the Gamecocks defeated the Coyotes 73-60 last season out in Columbia. That meant South Carolina was to make the return trip to South Dakota for this season, according to Staley — her program is already set to visit Iowa State on Dec. 6, so USD and South Carolina would have played that same weekend.
But now they’ll meet in a classic setting.
“It’s not going to be a walk in the park, we know that,” Staley said. “That’s why we accepted the challenge.”
Plitzuweit said she has had initial conversations with other programs about finding a replacement game for the one USD lost with Oklahoma. Teams have to play a minimum of 13 games to meet the requirement for the NCAA Tournament, so scheduling continues to be a day-by-day task for programs who have games affected by COVID-19.
After the two games at the Crossover Classic, USD will play three other non-conference games before the 16 in the Summit League.
