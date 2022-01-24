Wagner’s Jhett Breen was named the Class B Wrestler of the Week by Dakota Grappler.
Breen is currently ranked third at 132 pounds for the Red Raiders. He also ranks 12th in the site’s “Dynamite Dozen,” with 120-pounder Kasen Konstanz of KWLPG 10th.
Winner leads Canton for the top spot in the Class B team rankings, with Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes third. Parkston (8th), Wagner (9th) and Elk Point-Jefferson (13th) also appear in the team rankings.
KWLPG ranks second behind Kingsbury County in the SDHSAA dual rankings. Parkston is fifth, with Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon sixth.
Here are the area wrestlers in the Dakota Grappler rankings, listed by weight class. The full rankings are posted on the Dakota Grappler website.
106: 3, Gavin Braun, Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (KWLPG); 4, Karstyn Lhotak, Wagner; 7, Gage Reichart, Parkston; 8, Jackson Kaul, Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (BHSA); 12, Alek Kuchta, Parker
113: 3, Kaden Holzbauer, Parkston; 9, Johnny Lenz, KWLPG
120: 2, Kasen Konstanz, KWLPG; 5, Carter Sommer, Parkston
126: 5, Iden Myers, KWLPG; 6, Wyatt Anderson, Parkston
132: 3, Jhett Breen, Wagner; 10, Kash Neugebauer, Parkston; 12, Riley Tschetter, Marion-Freeman
138: 3, Chase Varilek, KWLPG; 7, Brady Bierema, BHSA
145: 3, Riley Roberts, Wagner; 4, Karter Lenz, KWLPG; 5, Lucas Hueser, Elk Point-Jefferson (EPJ); 9, Jack Even, Parker
152: 4, Porter Neugebauer, Parkston; 5, Lucas Lenz, KWLPG; 9, Landon Smith, BHSA; 12, Owen Eitenmiller, Marion-Freeman
160: 4, Grayson Hanson, KWLPG; 10, Kolter Kramer, Parkston; 11, Turner Nicholson, BHSA
170: 2, Ben Swatek, EPJ; 8, Holden Havlik, KWLPG; 9, Noah Mahoney, Parkston
182: 2, Isaac Crownover, BHSA; 4, Gavin Jacobs, EPJ; 8, Charlie Patten, Parker
195: 2, Levi Nightingale, KWLPG
220: 2, Levi Wieman, Parker
285: 5, Brennan Leines, Wagner; 10, Kameron Styles, KWLPG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.