SIOUX FALLS – For the second time in a week’s span, the South Dakota Coyote women took on Western Illinois, but the second match-up came with bigger stakes as the Coyotes and Leathernecks played in the first round of the Summit League Tournament Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.
The result was much the same as the Coyotes ran away with a 75-49 win over Western Illinois in the Denny Sanford Premier Center. After Western Illinois tied the game at 15, the Coyotes went on a 16-1 run to take a 31-16 lead and never looked back.
“Western Illinois did a good job continuing to attack, Danni Nichols got going and gave them some momentum,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “I thought we did a good job of making some adjustments and our young ladies continued to dig in defensively.”
The Coyotes struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 6-for-25, but Western Illinois shot 3-of-18. USD held a 41-26 halftime advantage. The Coyotes trailed Western Illinois at the half in both games during the regular season.
“If you look at their (USD’s) games, they really get locked in at halftime defensively,” Western Illinois head coach JD Gravina said. “I felt like they were locked in right from the start defensively and when they’re like that, it makes things really tough.”
The Coyotes continued to build on their lead, outscoring the Leathernecks by five and six in the third and fourth quarters respectively. There was no room for a Western Illinois comeback as the Coyote defense forced 24 turnovers and recorded 18 steals.
“We were locked in at a really high level and forced some opportunities,” Plitzuweit said. “Our posts did a nice job defensively and our perimeter kids we’re locked in.”
Freshman Grace Larkins led the Coyotes with a career-high 23 points. She also had four steals defensively in 29 minutes of action.
“Grace is a really aggressive player and does a lot of really good things for our team,” Plitzuweit said. “She can get to the rim and make things happen, but she’s also rally aggressive defensively.”
Hannah Sjerven added 11 points and eight rebounds for USD. Liv Korngable contributed 10 points. Chloe Lamb’s six points moved her into a tie for third all-time in scoring at USD and a tie for 13th in conference history. Lamb is tied with USD’s Ciara Duffy on both lists.
Nichols led Western Illinois with 17 points. Evan Zars added 10 points
The Coyotes advance to the Summit League Tournament semifinals Monday afternoon. USD will play the winner of Kansas City and North Dakota State at 3 p.m. Monday.
WESTERN ILLINOIS (14-15)
Evan Zars 5-8 0-0 10, Jada Thorpe 2-8 1-2 6, Danni Nichols 6-13 4-6 17, Elizabeth Lutz 2-8 0-1 4, Samantha Pryor 0- 0-0 0, Anna Deets 1-2 3-3 5, Mallory McDermott 0-2 0-2 0, Kennedy Flanagan 3-3 0-0 7, Alissa Dins 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-45 8-14 49.
SOUTH DAKOTA (25-5)
Hannah Sjerven 3-6 5-6 11, Liv Korngable 4-7 1-1 10, Chloe Lamb 2-8 0-0 6, Kyah Watson 2-10 0-0 6, Maddie Krull 3-7 0-0 6, Macy Guebert 0-4 2-2 2, Grace Larkins 9-18 4-4 23, Allison Peplowski 3-3 0-0 6, Jeniah Ugofsky 1-2 0-0 2, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Aspen Williston 1-2 1-1 3. TOTALS: 28-68 13-14 75
WIU 15 11 11 12 –49
USD 21 20 16 18 –75
Three-Pointers: USD 6-25 (Lamb 2-5, Watson 2-6, Korngable 1-3, Larkins 1-5, Ugofsky 0-1, Krull 0-2, Guebert 0-3), WIU 3-16 (Flanagan 1-1, Nichols 1-3, Thorpe 1-4, Dins 0-1, Deets 0-1, McDermott 0-2, Lutz 0-4). Rebounds: USD 40 (Sjerven 8), WIU 26 (Zars 5, Lutz 5). Assists: USD 13 (Korngable 4), WIU 10 (Lutz 5). Steals: USD 18 (Watson 4, Larkins 4), WIU 4 (Lutz 2). Blocked Shots: USD 1 (Watson), WIU 1 (Zars). Personal Fouls: WIU 20, USD 16. Turnovers: WIU 24, USD 12. Attendance: 8,075.
