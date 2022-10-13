VERMILLION — Before the Vermillion Tanagers stepped to the start line, Vermillion head coach Kelly Fischbach reminded her teams that one runner can make a difference.
That proved true, as the Vermillion girls won by one point and the Vermillion boys won by three points in the Region 3A Cross Country Meet, Thursday at The Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
Vermillion edged Lennox 29 to 30 for the girls’ title. Dakota Valley (54) finished third, also claiming a team berth in the South Dakota State Cross Country Meet, Oct. 22 in Huron.
“Obviously we hoped both would qualify,” Fischbach said. “And we dreamed both would win it.”
Ethan-Parkston sophomore Ella Pollreisz won the 5,000-meter race in 19:20.14, beating out Vermillion’s Taeli Barta (19:26.10). Lennox’s Kelsey Schmidt (19:28.91) was third, followed by Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler (19:38.29) and Vermillion’s Callie Radigan (19:47.02) and Lydia Anderson (19:57.01).
The Vermillion girls were sparked by putting three runners in the top six, with the Tanagers each finishing just ahead of Lennox runners. The Orioles put their fourth and fifth runners in before Vermillion’s Olivia Formisano (17th, 20:54.48), but the freshman was just a second behind the two Orioles.
“I’m super proud of our runners,” Fischbach said. Fischbach said.
Also for Vermillion, Hedy Perez-Paulin (24:16.79) was 46th and Laiken Barta (25:18.75) was 48th.
After Redler, Dakota Valley put Ella Otten (10th, 20:27.36) and Alex McCullough (18th, 20:55.54) in the top 20. Mia Riibe (21:58.95) was 26th, Finley Huber (22:03.84) was 27th and Lizzie Mueller (23:43.06) was 42nd for the Pannthers.
For Pollreisz, the region title was the next step in building her confidence. For the first-year runner, that confidence started building with a sixth place finish in Lennox on Sept. 29.
“I beat girls I didn’t think I could beat,” she said. “And I beat girls that were in this region.”
Pollreisz let others lead on the first lap of the two-and-a-half lap loop course, but was encouraged by her coaches to take control.
“That first lap I thought I should hang back, get a good wind block,” she said. “My coaches said to space it out on the second lap, not let others use me as a wind block. On the third lap I tried to sprint it out.”
Besides Pollreisz, Beresford’s Ella Merriman (11th, 20:48.32), Ethan-Parkston’s Morgan Maxwell (12th, 20:52.20) and Elk Point-Jefferson’s Ashley Stark (19th, 20:59.95) earned spots in the state meet.
The Vermillion boys put all six runners in the top 19 to continue what has been a solid stretch for the Tanagers.
“I am super excited for the way the boys competed today,” Fischbach said. “This is three solid team races in a row.”
Vermillion finished at 36 points, three better than Dakota Valley (39). Ethan-Parkston (54) claimed the third and final team spot out of the region, one point better than Lennox (55).
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood won the individual title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:24.92. Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (16:30.14) was second, followed by Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (16:34.43), Ethan-Parkston’s Evan Bartelt (16:51.89) and Vermillion’s Henry Anderson (17:06.62) and Joel Dahloff (17:12.16).
Also for Vermillion, Jack Freeburg (17:53.95) finished 11th and Jacob Chasing Hawk (18:06.36) finished 14th to complete the scoring. Hunter Morse (18:07.66) was 15th and Emery Bohnsack (18:21.37) finished 19th for the Tanagers.
“Our boys are pretty solid. We’re never sure who the number one runner will be,” Fischbach said. “Today our number one was Henry. Joel, even though he ran half the race with one shoe, was sixth.”
Dakota Valley also put four runners in the top 20: Brown, James Kilcullen (17:19.89) in seventh, Avery Bradshaw (17:57.48) in 12th and Michael Green (18:20.42) in 18th. Also for the Panthers, Jamison Gould (18:48.15) was 26th and Brayden Karkalik (19:08.53) was 34th.
Ethan-Parkston finished with four runners in the top 21: Bartelt, Gage Hohn (18:03.00) in 13th, David Brock (18:14.18) in 16th and Jayden Digmann (18:23.27) in 21st. Also for the squad, Benjamin Gerlach (18:50.40) was 27th and Grady Bowar (19:23.28) was 36th.
Like Pollreisz in the girls’ race, Atwood let others fight through the wind.
“I wanted to draft the whole time,” he said. “The last 800 I took off with the wind.”
The junior said the win — which came in a career-best time — will provide a confidence boost headed into state next week.
“Now I know I can start off faster at state than I had planned,” he said. “If it’s windy, I know I can still race well.”
Atwood and Cross were the only area runners outside the top three teams to qualify for state.
For Fischbach’s Tanagers, Thursday will add to the program’s momentum heading into state.
“The boys were edged by one point by Sioux Falls Christian at (Dakota XII) Conference. They’re still the favorite and Belle Fourche will be strong. If we run well, we can place in the top four,” she said. “The Sioux Falls Christian girls are strong. We have a shot to be in the top six if we compete the way we are capable of.”
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion 29, Lennox 30, Dakota Valley 54, Ethan-Parkston 61, Hanson 74, Canton 77
TOP 20: 1, Ella Pollreisz, Ethan-Parkston 19:20.14; 2, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 19:26.10; 3, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 19:28.91; 4, Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 19:38.29; 5, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 19:47.02; 6, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 19:57.01; 7, Emily Plucker, Lennox 20:05.75; 8, Jersie Hostetler, Lennox 20:16.47; 9, Jayla York, Canton 20:19.38; 10, Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 20:27.36; 11, Ella Merriman, Beresford 20:48.32; 12, Morgan Maxwell, Ethan-Parkston 20:52.20; 13, Karlie Bosma, Lennox 20:53.31; 14, Josephine Plucker, Lennox 20:53.52; 15, Taziah Hawkins, Hanson 20:53.79; 16, Eliza Oltmanns, Hanson 20:54.14; 17, Olivia Formisano, Vermillion 20:54.48; 18, Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 20:55.54; 19, Ashley Stark, Elk Point-Jefferson 20:59.95; 20, Ava Sletten, Canton 21:11.09
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES: Vermillion 36, Dakota Valley 39, Ethan-Parkston 54, Lennox 55, Beresford 98, Elk Point-Jefferson 106, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 114, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 146, Wagner 157
TOP 20: 1, Andrew Atwood, Beresford 16:24.92; 2, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 16:30.14; 3, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 16:34.43; 4, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 16:51.89; 5, Henry Anderson, Vermillion 17:06.62; 6, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 17:12.16; 7, James Kilcullen, Dakota Valley 17:19.89; 8, Noah Sayler, Lennox 17:27.47; 9, Jeff Boschee, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 17:36.14; 10, Maverick Horst, Lennox 17:37.10; 11, Jack Freeburg, Vermillion 17:53.95; 12, Avery Bradshaw, Dakota Valley 17:57.48; 13, Gage Hohn, Ethan-Parkston 18:03.00; 14, Jacob Chasing Hawk, Vermillion 18:06.36; 15, Hunter Morse, Vermillion 18:07.66; 16, David Brock, Ethan-Parkston 18:14.18; 17, Cloy McVey, Lennox 18:18.14; 18, Michael Green, Dakota Valley 18:20.42; 19, Emery Bohnsack, Vermillion 18:21.37; 20, Lucas Hartman, Lennox 18:21.54
