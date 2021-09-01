STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Mount Marty women’s soccer team earned its first victory of the season, claiming a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Buena Vista in non-conference action on Wednesday.
Becky Wilkins drilled a shot from 15 yards out at the 2:01 mark of the second overtime, converting a pass from Lesslie Romo for the game-winner.
After a scoreless first half, MMU scored first as Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl recovered a ball and put it in from 18 yards out at the 64:41 mark. The Beavers tied the match late in the second half on a goal from Eliza Evans. Chloe Lippert assisted on the tying goal.
MMU had a 16-5 edge in shots, including 9-3 in shots on goal. Kelsey Johnson stopped two shots in goal for MMU. Madelyn Bigalke had four saves and Austyn Bruening had three saves for Buena Vista.
Mount Marty, 1-1, hosts Dakota Wesleyan in a non-conference match on Sept. 8. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
