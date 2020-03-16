The Press & Dakotan Sports department is suspending the publication of its area calendar until such time as area sporting events begin to occur again.
The spring sports season has been canceled for both the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty College in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Area high school events have been suspended for the foreseeable future as well.
