SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty was picked ninth out of 11 teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason football poll, announced Tuesday.
Defending NAIA champion Northwestern was the top pick in the poll, garnering eight first place votes to edge defending GPAC champion Morningside 98 to 93 in the ranking. Dordt (78) was third, followed by Midland (75) and Hastings (59).
Mount Marty scored 30 points in the poll, ranking six behind Doane and three ahead of Dakota Wesleyan.
MMU, 3-8 overall and 2-8 in GPAC play in 2022, begins the 2023 season with a non-conference game against Culver-Stockton on Aug. 26, then begins league play against Briar Cliff on Sept. 2.
POLL: 1, Northwestern 98 points (8 first place votes); 2, Morningside 93 (3); 3, Dordt 78; 4, Midland 75; 5, Hastings 59; 6, Concordia 57; 7, Jamestown 38; 8, Doane 36; 9, Mount Marty 30; 10, Dakota Wesleyan 27; 11, Briar Cliff 14
