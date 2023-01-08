WATERTOWN — Brayson Bohling scored twice to lead the Watertown Lakers past Yankton 4-1 in boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Thomas Foley posted a goal and an assist for Watertown. Mylan Evans also scored a goal. Jacob Rieffenberger had two assists, and Jake Bramer, Austin McBride and Wyatt Knopf each had an assist in the victory.
Jack Pedersen scored for Yankton, with assists from Brady Blom and Luke Abbott.
Caleb Schmaltz made 18 saves in goal for Watertown. Keenan Wagner stopped 35 shots for the Bucks.
Yankton hosts Mitchell on Friday. Start time is 8 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
WATERTOWN — Yankton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over Watertown in junior varsity boys’ hockey action on Saturday.
Jack Pedersen scored twice for Yankton. Ashton Renken and Kylen O’Connor each scored for the Bucks. Wyatt Johnson, Dawsn Thoms, Taten Benson and Jace Sedlacek each had an assist in the victory.
Jacob Hanson scored for Watertown, with Ty Sullivan posting an assist for the Lakers.
Garrett Haas made 15 save sin goal for Yankton. Kohl Nygaard had 25 stops for Watertown.
Yankton hosts Mitchell on Friday. Start time is 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Yankton answered an early Huron goal with six straight on the way to a 9-2 rout of the All-Stars in Bantam ‘A’ hockey action on Sunday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Rylan Murphy posted five goals and an assist for Yankton. Elijah Larson scored twice. Easton Anderson finished with a goal and three assists. Kade Schramm also scored a goal. Brayden Byrkeland had three assists and Cooper Larsen added an assist in the victory.
Elliot Hartman and Monte Bogh scored for Huron.
Luke Moeller made 10 saves for Yankton. Daniel Parker stopped 29 shots for the All-Stars.
The Miracle, 9-1, travel to Aberdeen Jan. 14-15.
WATERTOWN — The Yankton Miracle notched their fourth shutout victory of the season, claiming a 7-0 victory over Watertown in Bantam 'A' hockey action on Saturday.
Rylan Murphy had three goals and an assist for Yankton. Brayden Byrkeland, Kade Schramm, Easton Anderson and Cooper Larson each had a goal and an assist. Isaac Dimmer, Maxwell Weisenburger and Elijah Larson each had an assist in the victory.
Luke Moeller stopped all 17 shots in the victory. Hunter Kloos stopped 17 shots for the Lakers.
