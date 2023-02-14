NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 24 in the nation this week in release by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.

South Dakota, ranked eighth in the Midwest region rankings has four event groups ranked in the top 10 nationally, women’s pole vault at No. 2, men’s pole vault at No. 7 followed by women’s weight throw at No. 7 and men’s high jump at No. 7.

