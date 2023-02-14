NEW ORLEANS — South Dakota women’s track and field is ranked No. 24 in the nation this week in release by the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
South Dakota, ranked eighth in the Midwest region rankings has four event groups ranked in the top 10 nationally, women’s pole vault at No. 2, men’s pole vault at No. 7 followed by women’s weight throw at No. 7 and men’s high jump at No. 7.
There are currently eight South Dakota women ranked in the top 50 nationally in their respective events, including two in the top 10. In the Midwest region, the Coyotes have 12 individuals covering six events ranked in the top 10.
The women’s pole vault boasts seven jumpers in the top 10 of the Summit League rankings, four in the top 10 of the Midwest region and four in the top 50 nationally including one in the top 10, sophomore Marleen Mulla.
Mulla, who ranks second nationally, tops the Midwest region and Summit League rankings with a clearance of 14-10 (4.52m).
Gen Hirata, a junior, posted a season best 14-0.5 (4.28m) clearance at the Tyson Invitational and now sits second in the Summit, third in the Midwest and 12th nationally.
Cassidy Mooneyhan, a sophomore, and Jaidyn Garrett, a sophomore, both cleared 13-6.5 at the Tyson Invitational and are tied for third in the Summit, eighth in the Midwest and 42nd nationally.
South Dakota’s women’s weight throw shows six competitors ranked in the top 16 of the Summit League, two in the top 10 of the Midwest region and two in the top 35 nationally.
Lydia Knapp, a junior, leads the Summit League with a throw of 67-8.75 (20.64m) while Delaney Smith, a sophomore, sits second in Summit at 66-4.5 (20.23m) and Kenzie Campbell is third in the Summit at 61-9 (18.82m), coming from the SDSU Indoor Classic.
Knapp is eighth in the Midwest and 27th nationally while Smith is 10th in the Midwest and 35th nationally.
Coyote high jumper Danii Anglin sits eighth nationally with her school record height of 6-1.25 while sprinter Erin Kinney is 24th nationally and the Summit leader in the 60-meter dash with her school record time of 7.27.
The men’s high jump group currently shows seven athletes in the top 18 of the Summit League led by freshman Landon Olson, ranked second in the Summit League, with his season best of 6-10.75.
Joe Lynch, a sophomore, sits third in the Summit League with a best of 6-10.25 while sophomore Ethan Heitman is fifth at 6-9 and senior Jack Durst sixth in Summit, with a 6-8.75 clearance.
The men’s pole vault group boasts the four of the top six jumpers in the Summit League, paced by Marshall Faurot, the junior, who has a clearance of 17-2.75 to rank fourth in the Midwest region and 41st nationally.
Tre Young and Spencer Buley upped their season bests to 16-9.5 at the Tyson Invitational on Saturday and are tied for third in the Summit League and 10th in the Midwest. Eerik Haamer is currently ranked sixth in the Summit League at 16-9.25.
The Coyotes close the regular season on Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the Nebraska Tune-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.