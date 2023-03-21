Tripp-Delmont-Armour and Freeman Academy-Marion each had three players selected to the all-Great Plains Conference boys’ basketball team.
Seniors Matthew Hagen, Connor Epp and Maddox Kihne were honored from Freeman Academy-Marion. Junior Mason Reiner and sophomores Isaac Wunder and Riley Spaans were honored from Tripp-Delmont-Armour.
TDA: Mason Reiner, Isaac Wunder, Riley Spaans
FAM: Matthew Hagen, Connor Ep, Maddox Kihne
MARTY: Benicio Zephier, Kizer Ashes
COLOME: Alec Thieman, Joseph Laprath
CENTERVILLE: Logan Bobzin, Luke Knight
SCOTLAND: Stephen Johnson, Cole Friederich
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Dominic Van Egdom, Ethan Bovill
BURKE: Reed Benter, Nick Nelson
CORSICA-STICKNEY: Shad Bosma, Lucas Krogstad
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Spencer Karstens, Preston Karstens
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: A.J. Johnson
