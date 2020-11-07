SIOUX FALLS — Mount Marty built a 47-21 halftime lead and put the game out of reach earlier in the second half, claiming an 88-51 victory over Presentation on the opening game of the NAIA Classic on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Elijah Pappas had 12 points and five rebounds for Mount Marty (2-1), which had 12 players score in the contest. Jailen Billings finished with 11 points off the bench. Tajen Ross scored 10 points off the bench. Kade Sterns netted nine points, and Allen Wilson and Rayquan Moore each scored eight points off the bench in the victory.
Ian Kelly led Presentation with 12 points and eight rebounds. Qaiyoom Olanlege posted 10 points and seven rebounds. Ellis Evans had eight rebounds for the Saints (1-2).
MMU concludes the two-day event today (Sunday), facing Valley City State at 2 p.m. Presentation will face Dakota Wesleyan at 6 p.m.
PRESENTATION (1-2)
Ian Kelly 4-17 4-5 12, Qaiyoom Olanlege 4-12 1-2 10, Issac Essien 2-9 2-3 7, Ellis Evans 2-5 2-2 6, Jackson Becker 1-2 1-3 4, Lawrence Chery 2-6 1-2 5, Maximo Guillermo 2-4 0-0 4, Aaron Havis 1-1 1-2 3, Nick Moore 0-4 0-2 0, Damien Luna 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-60 12-21 51.
MOUNT MARTY (2-1)
Elijah Pappas 4-7 4-5 12, Kade Stearns 3-6 0-0 9, Luke Ronsiek 2-4 1-2 6, Marquise Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 0-1 0-0 0, Jailen Billings 3-8 2-3 11, Tajen Ross 5-10 0-1 10, Allen Wilson 3-5 1-1 8, RayQuan Moore 3-8 2-4 8, Adreon Wadlington 3-4 0-1 7, Saba Gvedashvili 0-1 6-9 6, Marcus Edwards 2-6 0-0 4, Mitchell Lonneman 2-3 0-0 4, Keegan Savary 1-1 0-0 3, Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 31-66 16-26 88.
At the half: MMU 47-21. Three-Pointers: MMU 10-27 (Stearns 3-6, Billings 3-6, Ronsiek 1-3, Wilson 1-2, Wadlington 1-2, Savary 1-1, M. Moore 0-1, Ross 0-1, R. Moore 0-2, Gvedashvili 0-1, Edwards 0-2), PC 3-10 (Olanlege 1-3, Essien 1-4, Becker 1-1, Kelly 0-1, Chery 0-1). Rebounds: PC 44 (Kelly 8, Evans 8), MMU 41 (Pappas 5, Ross 5). Blocked Shots: PC 3 (Evans 2), MMU 0. Steals: MMU 10 (R. Moore 2), PC 5 (Essien 3). Assists: MMU 11 (Ronsiek 3, Edwards 3), PC 7 (Olanlege 2). Personal Fouls: MMU 22, PC 21. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: PC 17, MMU 7.
