This is the inaugural Press & Dakotan Leader Board for the 2021 season. To qualify, an area athlete must post the mark at a varsity meet.
NOTES: I-posted indoors; R-current record; S-posted at post-season meet; C-Converted from fully-automatic timing
All-time marks are in bold, with the year they were achieved.
Boys Division
100-METER DASH
Chris Fischer, Yankton, 1994........................ 10.44
C-Angel Johnson, Viborg-Hurley....................... 10.7
Matt Link, Wagner............................................. 10.7
Nolan Carda, Wagner......................................... 11.2
Evan Haverkamp, Bloomfield............................ 11.2
C-Noah Heesch, Bon Homme............................ 11.2
C-Austin Gobel, YHS........................................ 11.3
Riley Schmitz, Elk Point-Jeff............................. 11.4
C-Aiden Bultje, Platte-Geddes.......................... 11.6
C-Kobe Heitman, Hart.-New............................. 11.6
200-METER DASH
Chris Fischer, Yankton, 1994........................ 21.30
C-Tommy Nikkel, Dakota Valley....................... 23.1
C-Carter Gust, Viborg-Hurley............................ 23.2
Evan Haverkamp, Bloomfield............................ 23.2
Colin Helma, Freeman........................................ 23.3
C-Austin Gobel, YHS........................................ 23.4
Malcolm Janis, Wagner....................................... 23.5
C-Tyler Goehring, Elk Point-Jeff....................... 23.7
C-Deagan Puppe, LCC....................................... 23.8
400-METER DASH
Brennan Schmidt, Freeman, 2015................... 47.3
Colin Helma, Freeman........................................ 51.1
Jakob Dobney, Vermillion.................................. 52.7
C-Tommy Nikkel, Dakota Valley....................... 52.7
Evan Haverkamp, Bloomfield............................ 53.3
C-Zach Hebda, YHS.......................................... 53.8
Dieken Bahm, Irene-Wakonda........................... 54.0
CI-Braylen Bietz, YHS...................................... 54.3
Alex Kuehn, Cedar Catholic.............................. 54.3
800-METER RUN
Alex Muntefering, Ethan-Parkston, 2009. 1:52.46
C-Tommy Nikkel, Dakota Valley.................... 2:04.3
Jakob Dobney, Vermillion............................... 2:04.7
C-Connor Arens, Crofton................................ 2:08.8
Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic..................... 2:09.2
CI-Jacob Kirchner, YHS................................. 2:10.5
Dagen Joachimsen, Cedar Catholic................. 2:12.0
C-Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley.................. 2:12.2
Payton Arbach, Fr. Acad.-Mar........................ 2:12.8
1600-METER RUN
Alex Muntefering, Ethan-Parkston, 2009. 4:17.59
Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic..................... 4:38.4
Titus Roesler, Fr. Acad.-Mar........................... 4:43.8
CI-Zach Fedde, YHS...................................... 4:47.3
Addison Smith, Wausa.................................... 4:54.9
C-Connor Arens, Crofton................................ 4:55.7
CI-Dylan Payer, YHS...................................... 4:56.7
C-Andrew Atwood, Beresford....................... 4:58.3
C-Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley.................. 4:58.7
3200-METER RUN
Matt Althoff, Yankton, 1993...................... 9:19.41
Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic..................... 9:29.3
Titus Roesler, Fr. Acad.-Mar......................... 10:07.0
C-Zach Fedde, YHS...................................... 10:21.1
Addison Smith, Wausa.................................. 10:37.7
C-Brody Taylor, Ponca.................................. 10:41.6
Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion.............................. 10:43.4
C-Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley................ 10:43.8
Tavin Schroeder, Fr. Acad.-Mar.................... 11:08.7
110-METER HURDLES
Wes Dvorak, Ethan-Parkston, 2015................ 14.3
Deagan Puppe, LCC........................................... 15.5
C-Gunnar Gunderson, Dakota Valley................ 15.7
C-Cody Oswald, YHS....................................... 16.0
Andrew Gustad, Gayville-Volin........................ 15.9
C-Brady Fergen, Menno..................................... 16.9
Owen Eitemiller, Menno..................................... 17.0
Daniel Puppe, LCC............................................. 17.2
Tyler Baue, Wausa.............................................. 17.4
300-METER HURDLES
Wes Dvorak, Ethan-Parkston, 2015................ 38.5
C-Gunnar Gunderson, Dakota Valley................ 41.1
C-Tyler Goehring, Elk Point-Jeff....................... 41.9
Deagan Puppe, LCC........................................... 43.0
Andrew Gustad, Gayville-Volin........................ 43.2
Cole Prunty, Ethan-Parkston.............................. 43.8
Dashel Spurrell, Irene-Wakonda......................... 44.5
C-Cody Oswald, YHS....................................... 44.7
Owen Heimes, Cedar Catholic........................... 45.3
400-METER RELAY
Yankton, 2015................................................... 43.0
Beresford............................................................ 46.5
Freeman.............................................................. 46.6
C-Viborg-Hurley................................................. 46.7
C-Platte-Geddes................................................. 46.8
Wagner................................................................ 47.0
C-Cedar Catholic................................................ 47.1
C-Yankton.......................................................... 47.1
Hartington-Newcastle......................................... 47.3
800-METER RELAY
Yankton, 1994.............................................. 1:28.50
C-Viborg-Hurley.............................................. 1:34.9
C-Yankton....................................................... 1:35.4
Elk Point-Jefferson.......................................... 1:38.1
Beresford......................................................... 1:38.9
C-Vermillion.................................................... 1:39.0
Centerville........................................................ 1:41.2
C-Parker........................................................... 1:41.4
C-Irene-Wakonda............................................ 1:42.0
1600-METER RELAY
Yankton, 1994.............................................. 3:23.01
Cedar Catholic................................................. 3:39.6
C-Dakota Valley.............................................. 3:40.5
CI-Yankton...................................................... 3:41.6
Irene-Wakonda................................................ 3:43.0
Vermillion........................................................ 3:44.2
Bloomfield....................................................... 3:46.6
Scotland........................................................... 3:51.8
Wausa.............................................................. 3:52.8
3200-METER RELAY
Yankton, 2010................................................ 7:50.6
Cedar Catholic................................................. 8:42.6
Vermillion........................................................ 8:44.1
CI-Yankton...................................................... 8:55.8
Fr. Acad.-Marion............................................. 8:59.9
C-Beresford..................................................... 9:26.6
Irene-Wakonda................................................ 9:34.5
Wagner............................................................. 9:41.1
Menno.............................................................. 9:41.5
MEDLEY RELAY
Vermillion, 2018............................................. 3:36.0
Irene-Wakonda................................................ 3:59.3
C-Yankton....................................................... 4:01.8
Fr. Acad.-Marion............................................. 4:02.3
Gayville-Volin................................................. 4:02.5
C-Vermillion.................................................... 4:03.3
Scotland........................................................... 4:06.0
C-Bon Homme................................................. 4:11.3
C-Elk Point-Jefferson...................................... 4:12.6
DISCUS
Cody Snyder, Andes Central, 2010............... 191-6
Drake Peed, Elk Point-Jeff............................... 164-4
Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield......................... 154-1
Darien Rabe, Gayville-Volin............................ 140-1
Dylan Johansen, Fr. Acad.-Mar...................... 138-11
Aidan Moran, Dakota Valley........................... 134-2
Jordan Gall, Scotland....................................... 133-3
Matt Logue, Ponca........................................ 132-8.5
Austin Hall, LCC........................................... 131-10
Bodie Rutledge, YHS.................................... 131-10
HIGH JUMP
Travis Martin, Scotland, 1989...................... 7-0.25
Carson Arens, Cedar Catholic.............................. 6-0
Jaxon Claussen, Wausa......................................... 6-0
Lane Heimes, Hart.-New...................................... 5-8
Jack Kuchta, Wynot............................................. 5-8
Ian Mathews, Beresford....................................... 5-8
Max Orr, Beresford.............................................. 5-8
Trae Piel, Dakota Valley....................................... 5-8
Max Raab, YHS................................................... 5-8
Charlie Schroeder, Wynot.................................... 5-8
JAVELIN
New Event In 2020
John LaCognata, Vermillion............................... 99-6
Cole Tweeten, Vermillion................................... 96-0
Logan Bobzin, Centerville.................................. 95-1
Owen Eitemiller, Menno.................................... 90-7
Jake O’Brien, Menno.......................................... 87-1
Andrew Crowe, Vermillion................................ 86-4
Jacob Lichtenberg, Elk Point-Jeff...................... 83-0
LONG JUMP
Johnny Saunders, Laurel-Concord, 2010...... 23-4
Angel Johnson, Viborg-Hurley........................... 22-1
Tyler Goehring, Elk Point-Jeff.................... 21-11.25
Owen Heimes, Cedar Catholic...................... 20-1.75
Austin Gobel, YHS.......................................... 19-11
Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme........................ 19-10
I-Gavin Haselhorst, YHS................................. 19-10
Kobe Heitman, Hart.-New................................. 19-7
Eric Zephier, Vermillion.................................. 19-6.5
POLE VAULT
Jaden Peters, Wagner, 2021............................ 14-9
R-Jaden Peters, Wagner..................................... 14-9
(LB RECORD: Old Mark 14-3, Peters, 2019)
Owen Eitemiller, Menno.................................... 12-6
Andrew Gustad, Gayville-Volin........................ 12-0
I-Brady Fergen, Menno...................................... 11-6
Easton Becker, Cedar Catholic.......................... 11-0
Matthew Johnson, Creighton............................. 11-0
Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton............................. 11-0
Blake Arens, Cedar Catholic.............................. 10-6
Aiden Gratzfeld, Hart.-New.............................. 10-6
Lane Heimes, Hart.-New.................................... 10-6
Chris Nelson, Wagner......................................... 10-6
Tyson Sauser, Bloomfield.................................. 10-6
SHOT PUT
Kyle McKelvey, Beresford, 2011..................... 69-3
Drake Peed, Elk Point-Jeff................................. 54-6
Carson Haak, YHS............................................. 49-4
Darien Rabe, Gayville-Volin............................ 48-10
Bodie Rutledge, YHS...................................... 46-10
Matt Logue, Ponca.......................................... 46-5.5
Taylor Korth, Ponca......................................... 44-11
Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield........................... 44-6
C-Luke McInerney, Elk Point-Jeff..................... 44-5
TRIPLE JUMP
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997....................... 47-5.5
Tyler Goehring, Elk Point-Jeff........................... 43-2
Riley Schmitz, Elk Point-Jeff............................. 42-6
Hayden Wilson, Beresford............................ 41-10.5
Malcolm Janis, Wagner..................................... 41-10
Devon Schmitz, Elk Point-Jeff...................... 40-7.75
Garrett Merkley, Elk Point-Jeff.......................... 40-6
Cade Hammer, Creighton.............................. 40-3.75
Tyler Massey, Menno......................................... 40-3
Girls Division
100-METER DASH
Karley Peters, Parker, 2019............................. 11.8
Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield..................... 13.1
C-Carly Patrick, Alcester-Hudson...................... 13.1
Savannah Beeson, Beresford.............................. 13.2
C-Lexi Even, Parker........................................... 13.2
Sophie Tuttle, Dakota Valley............................. 13.2
Sophia Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic..................... 13.2
Hannah Whitney, TDA....................................... 13.2
Jordyn Carr, Tri County NE............................... 13.3
Isabel Delay, Beresford...................................... 13.3
C-Jaymes Drake, Vermillion............................... 13.3
Lauren Pinkelman, Bloomfield........................... 13.3
200-METER DASH
Sara Reifenrath, Cedar Catholic, 2019........... 24.5
Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield..................... 26.0
C-Savannah Beeson, Beresford.......................... 27.3
C-Annika Gordon, YHS..................................... 27.4
C-Lexi Even, Parker........................................... 27.4
Myrah Sudbeck, Wynot...................................... 27.5
Carly Patrick, Alcester-Hudson.......................... 27.7
C-Alyssa Chytka, Elk Point-Jeff........................ 27.8
Kinslee Heimes, Wynot...................................... 27.8
Shalayne Nagel, Wagner..................................... 27.8
400-METER DASH
Alicia Brown, Vermillion, 2006...................... 56.00
C-Annika Gordon, YHS.................................. 1:00.5
C-Shea Rumsey, YHS..................................... 1:01.7
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic......................... 1:01.9
Alli Jackson, Tri County NE............................ 1:02.3
C-Sydnee Serck, YHS..................................... 1:02.5
Laura Bogue, Beresford.................................. 1:02.9
Morgan Edelman, Menno................................ 1:04.2
C-Jenaya Cleveland, Vermillion...................... 1:04.9
800-METER RUN
Ashley Storm, Yankton, 2006..................... 2:12.98
C-Sydnee Serck, YHS..................................... 2:28.3
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic......................... 2:30.6
C-Jordyn Arens, Crofton................................. 2:31.6
C-Shae Rumsey, YHS..................................... 2:32.1
C-Alli Jackson, Tri County NE........................ 2:32.8
C-Anna Atwood, Beresford............................ 2:33.0
C-Madisyn Bietz, YHS................................... 2:33.6
Laura Bogue, Beresford.................................. 2:33.6
1600-METER RUN
Ramsey Kavan, Yankton, 2005.................. 4:46.84
Jordyn Arens, Crofton..................................... 5:32.8
Jada Koerner, Fr. Acad.-Mar........................... 5:39.1
Morgan Edelman, Menno................................ 5:41.8
Taeli Barta, Vermillion..................................... 5:45.6
C-Thea Chance, YHS...................................... 5:46.4
Anna Atwood, Beresford................................ 5:47.5
Maddy Fairley, Gayville-Volin........................ 5:48.0
CI-Claire Tereshinski, YHS............................. 5:50.3
3200-METER RUN
Ramsey Kavan, Yankton, 2005................ 10:23.78
Jada Koerner, Fr. Acad.-Mar......................... 11:58.6
C-Jordyn Arens, Crofton............................... 12:03.8
Taeli Barta, Vermillion................................... 12:31.8
C-Rhyanne Mackling, Tri County NE........... 13:15.8
Ella Merriman, Beresford.............................. 13:18.8
Tessa Eide, Centerville.................................. 13:22.9
Darla Nelson, Wausa..................................... 13:25.4
Lydia Anderson, Vermillion.......................... 13:27.9
100-METER HURDLES
Lauren Sokolowski, Irene-Wakonda, 2015.... 14.4
Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield..................... 16.1
C-Jesse Munkvold, Menno................................. 16.5
Silja Gunderson, Dakota Valley......................... 16.4
Ellie Tramp, Crofton........................................... 17.1
Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield....................... 17.4
Bailey Hansen, Centerville................................. 17.4
C-Evy Krusemark, Ponca................................... 17.6
Abrielle Nelson, Wausa...................................... 17.9
C-Kayla Pinkelman, Wynot................................ 17.9
300-METER HURDLES
Morgan Rothschadl, Bon Homme, 2015......... 44.7
Ellie Tramp, Crofton........................................... 48.9
C-Laura Bogue, Beresford................................. 49.3
Alexandra Eisenhauer, Bloomfield..................... 50.3
Abrielle Nelson, Wausa...................................... 50.7
Madison Abbenhaus, Bloomfield....................... 51.0
Jesse Munkvold, Menno..................................... 51.3
Bailey Hansen, Centerville................................. 51.8
Jordyn Carr, Tri County NE............................... 52.2
400-METER RELAY
Parker, 2019...................................................... 49.4
C-Vermillion....................................................... 52.2
C-Beresford........................................................ 52.7
Wynot................................................................. 52.8
Bloomfield.......................................................... 53.3
Parker.................................................................. 53.6
Scotland.............................................................. 54.2
Cedar Catholic.................................................... 54.4
Ponca.................................................................. 54.5
800-METER RELAY
Yankton, 1998................................................ 1:44.3
C-Vermillion.................................................... 1:52.3
Beresford......................................................... 1:54.6
Dakota Valley.................................................. 1:56.1
Parker............................................................... 1:56.2
C-Yankton....................................................... 1:56.3
Elk Point-Jefferson.......................................... 1:56.9
Scotland........................................................... 1:58.3
Irene-Wakonda................................................ 1:59.0
1600-METER RELAY
Yankton, 2018................................................ 4:00.1
CI-Yankton...................................................... 4:13.6
C-Beresford..................................................... 4:20.1
Wynot.............................................................. 4:24.7
Cedar Catholic................................................. 4:26.6
C-Dakota Valley.............................................. 4:28.0
C-Tri County Northeast................................... 4:29.7
C-Elk Point-Jefferson...................................... 4:34.0
Irene-Wakonda................................................ 4:34.4
Wausa.............................................................. 4:34.4
3200-METER RELAY
Yankton, 2006.............................................. 9:12.95
CI-Yankton...................................................... 9:59.2
C-Beresford................................................... 10:22.5
Cedar Catholic............................................... 10:59.6
C-Elk Point-Jefferson.................................... 11:00.5
C-Wynot........................................................ 11:03.5
C-Vermillion.................................................. 11:09.0
C-Parker......................................................... 11:18.5
Gayville-Volin............................................... 11:24.5
MEDLEY RELAY
Yankton, 2005.............................................. 4:04.85
C-Yankton....................................................... 4:42.4
C-Andes Central-Dak. Chr.............................. 4:46.9
Centerville........................................................ 4:47.1
Beresford......................................................... 4:52.4
C-Alcester-Hudson.......................................... 4:53.8
C-Avon............................................................ 4:54.0
C-Elk Point-Jefferson...................................... 4:54.5
Gayville-Volin................................................. 4:58.4
DISCUS
Michaela Dendinger, Hartington, 2013......... 151-3
Brooke Languis, Ponca..................................... 116-8
Raygen Diede, Menno...................................... 114-3
Emma Yost, Ethan-Parkston............................ 112-1
Kayla VanOsdel, Gayville-Volin..................... 112-0
Delanie Van Driel, Scotland........................... 111-11
Roni Rhead, Alcester-Hudson......................... 102-9
Mesa Mehlhaf, Freeman................................. 100-11
Chandler Cleveland, Vermillion.................... 99-3.75
HIGH JUMP
Amber Hegge, Crofton, 2006............................. 5-9
Kaley Einrem, Crofton......................................... 5-0
Laney Kathol, Cedar Catholic.............................. 5-0
Jorja VanDenHul, Dakota Valley......................... 5-0
Emma Marshall, Irene-Wakonda........................ 4-10
Andrea Sucha, Niobrara-Verdigre...................... 4-10
Thea Gust, Centerville.......................................... 4-9
Sophia Atchison, Dakota Valley.......................... 4-8
Savannah Beeson, Beresford................................ 4-8
Laura Bogue, Beresford....................................... 4-8
Alexa Cunningham, Wausa.................................. 4-8
Gracen Evans, Ponca............................................ 4-8
Karley Heimes, Wynot......................................... 4-8
Oddy Pankratz, Freeman...................................... 4-8
JAVELIN
New Event In 2021
Raygen Diede, Menno........................................ 93-6
Alana Fergen, Menno....................................... 73-11
Chandler Cleveland, Vermillion......................... 72-2
Clare Dahlhoff, Vermillion................................. 71-2
Kiylee Westra, Centerville.................................. 68-1
McKenzie Johnson, Vermillion.......................... 35-0
LONG JUMP
Bethany DeLong, Laurel-Con., 2009.............. 19-5
Jordyn Carr, Tri County NE............................ 18-1.5
Allison Ziebart, Ethan-Parkston.................... 17-2.75
Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley....................... 16-6
Courtney Sees, Avon.......................................... 16-4
Janae Olson, Parker............................................ 16-3
Alexa Cunningham, Wausa......................... 15-10.75
Krystal Sudbeck, Wynot............................... 15-10.5
Keely Pinkelman, Randolph............................. 15-10
POLE VAULT
Jessica Koupal, Wagner, 2011......................... 11-6
Morgan Edelman, Menno..................................... 9-0
Bailey Hansen, Centerville................................... 8-9
Olivia Binde, Scotland......................................... 8-6
Jayden Jordan, Crofton........................................ 8-6
Sophia Atchison, Dakota Valley.......................... 8-0
McKenna Mork, Irene-Wakonda......................... 8-0
Leah Fritz, Creighton........................................... 7-6
Olivia Kuhlman, Creighton.................................. 7-6
McKenna Mohr, Irene-Wakonda......................... 7-6
Maycee Zimmerer, Creighton............................... 7-6
SHOT PUT
Tressa Thompson, Bloomfield, 1993.......... 44-11.5
Brooke Languis, Ponca....................................... 41-3
Berniece McCorkindale, LCC......................... 36-2.5
Delanie Van Driel, Scotland............................... 36-2
Makayla Friederich, Scotland.......................... 35-7.5
Kayla VanOsdel, Gayville-Volin....................... 35-6
Trinity Bietz, Scotland....................................... 35-4
Morgan Kleinschmit, Wausa......................... 34-10.5
Raygen Diede, Menno........................................ 34-8
TRIPLE JUMP
Amber Hegge, Crofton, 2005...................... 39-2.75
Allison Ziebart, Ethan-Parkston...................... 35-0.5
Alli Jackson, Tri County NE........................... 34-7.5
Sophie Eide, Centerville..................................... 33-8
Bailey Hansen, Centerville.............................. 33-5.5
Andrea Sucha, Nio.-Verd................................... 33-2
Rijjy Peterson, Freeman...................................... 33-1
Estelle Lee, Viborg-Hurley............................... 31-11
Morgan Kleinschmit, Wausa......................... 31-10.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.