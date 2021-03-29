CENTERVILLE — Three area athletes won multiple individual events at the Lounsbery Early Bird track and field meet, Monday in Centerville.
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Koerner swept the distance events, claiming the 1600 (5:58.40) and 3200 (13:12.15). Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick swept the sprints, taking the 100 (13.40) and 200 (27.68).
Also on the girls’ side, Canton’s Fallan Lundstrom swept the hurdle events, finishing the 100 in 17.00 and the 300 in 50.90. Colman-Egan won three relays, with Olivia Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Daniele Lee and Josie Mousel teaming to win the 400 (51.59) and 800 (1:50.56) relays.
Gayville-Volin’s Kayla VanOsdel won the discus (112-0). Scotland’s Delanie VanDriel won the shot put (36-2). Centerville won the medley relay in 4:51.71.
On the boys’ side, Titus Roesler of Freeman Academy Marion swept the distance events, winning the 1600 in 4:54.71 and the 3200 in 10:38.00. Also for the Bearcats, Quincy Blue won the 800 (2:18.34) and Dylan Johansen won the discus (138-11).
Gayville-Volin’s Darien Rabe won the shot put (48-10), with teammate Andrew Gustad winning the pole vault (11-6). Scotland’s Nicholas Harrington won the 400 in 55.65. Irene-Wakonda won the 1600 relay in 3:48.56.
Chester Area’s Jovi Wolf won the 100 (11.43), 200 (22.59) and long jump (19-2 1/2). Also for Chester Area, Ryan Benson won the 110- (16.43) and 300-meter (42.78) hurdles, as well as the high jump (6-0). Both ran on the Flyers’ winning 400 relay (45.00).
LOUNSBERY EARLY BIRD
Monday at Centerville
GIRLS’ DIVISION
100: 1, Carly Patrick, Alcester-Hudson 13.40; 2, Bailey Vitek, Scotland 13.43; 3, Hailey Boer, Harrisburg 13.62; 4, Emery Larson, Chester Area 13.65; 5, Elizabeth Moore, Colman-Egan 14.06; 6, Julia Pittmann, Baltic 14.15
200: 1, Carly Patrick, Alcester-Hudson 27.68; 2, Josie Mousel, Colman-Egan 27.96; 3, Zenovia Butler, Freeman Academy-Marion 28.06; 4, Bailey Vitek, Scotland 28.46; 5, Emery Larson, Chester Area 28.56; 6, Halle Braun, Canton 28.90
400: 1, Reese Luze, Colman-Egan 1:04.31; 2, Emery Larson, Chester Area 1:08.18; 3, Piper Braun, Canton 1:08.75; 4, Alexis Gray, Alcester-Hudson 1:09.43; 5, Madison Orr, Irene-Wakonda 1:09.50; 6, Estelle Waltner, Freeman Academy-Marion 1:10.00
800: 1, Corrine Braun, Canton 2:41.31; 2, Emmerson Eppard, Chester Area 2:43.53; 3, Jenna Vitek, Scotland 2:51.75; 4, Elaina Rhode, Colman-Egan 2:55.65; 5, Sadey Holt, Baltic 2:56.00; 6, Vivian Kirk, Centerville 2:58.34
1600: 1, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 5:58.40; 2, Jesade Siverson, Estelline-Hendricks 6:18.18; 3, Anastasia Wilkison, Baltic 6:26.55; 4, Grace Gannon, Canton 6:28.34; 5, Addison Bates, Chester Area 6:28.64; 6, Tessa Eide, Centerville 6:35.59
3200: 1, Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 13:12.15; 2, Anastasia Wilkison, Baltic 13:54.75; 3, Elizabeth Hockenberry, Baltic 15:44.92; 4, Peyton Meyer, Alcester-Hudson 16:00.61; 5, Hailey Strand, Canton 16:46.70
100 HURDLES: 1, Fallan Lundstrom, Canton 17.00; 2, Mackenzie Hemmer, Colman-Egan 18.50; 3, Jaryn Warejcka, Canton 18.71; 4, Kiana Lothrop, Canton 19.27; 5, Grace Gustad, Gayville-Volin 19.56; 6, Sydnie Schoenrock, Chester Area 19.60
300 HURDLES: 1, Fallan Lundstrom, Canton 50.90; 2, Bailey Hansen, Centerville 51.84; 3, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 54.56; 4, Chaley Barnett, Harrisburg 55.28; 5, Kaylee Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 55.83; 6, Sophie Smithback, Harrisburg 56.87
400 RELAY: 1, Colman-Egan (Olivia Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Daniela Lee, Josie Mousel) 51.59; 2, Scotland 54.78; 3, Canton 55.81; 4, Baltic 57.09; 5, Irene-Wakonda 57.56; 6, Centerville 58.04
800 RELAY: 1, Colman-Egan (Olivia Baumberger, Elizabeth Moore, Daniela Lee, Josie Mousel) 1:50.56; 2, Scotland 1:59.15; 3, Canton 1:59.44; 4, Baltic 2:03.61; 5, Centerville 2:05.49; 6, Gayville-Volin 2:09.84
1600 RELAY: 1, Canton (Shelbie Olseth, Amanda Lease, Halle Braun, Brynn Oakland) 4:30.50; 2, Irene-Wakonda 4:39.37; 3, Colman-Egan 4:40.75; 4, Centerville 4:44.74; 5, Estelline-Hendricks 4:49.24; 6, Baltic 4:54.90
3200 RELAY: 1, Colman-Egan (Abby Rhode, Presley Luze, Elaina Rhode, Reese Luze) 11:17.15; 2, Gayville-Volin 11:24.50; 3, Canton 11:47.46; 4, Baltic 11:53.66; 5, Centerville 12:21.03; 6, Scotland 13:05.31
MEDLEY RELAY: 1, Centerville 4:51.71; 2, Gayville-Volin 4:58.40; 3, Estelline-Hendricks 5:00.43; 4, Canton 5:01.84; 5, Freeman Academy-Marion 5:05.92; 6, Irene-Wakonda 5:14.32
DISCUS: 1, Kayla VanOsdel, Gayville-Volin 112-0; 2, Delanie VanDriel, Scotland 111-6; 3, Carlee Laubach, Canton 99-7; 4, Makayla Friederich, Scotland 99-0; 5, Danielle Hawley, Estelline-Hendricks 94-4; 6, Mya Bendt, Centerville 89-5
HIGH JUMP: 1, Josie Mousel, Colman-Egan 5-1; 2, Addison Bates, Chester Area 5-0; t3, Kaylee Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks; Emma Marshall, Irene-Wakonda 4-10; 5, Thea Gust, Centerville 4-8; 6, Elaina Rhode, Colman-Egan 4-6
LONG JUMP: 1, Olivia Baumberger, Colman-Egan 17-4.75; 2, Carly Patrick, Alcester-Hduson 15-4.5; 3, Kylie Beare, Estelline-Hendricks 15-3.5; 4, Nora O’Malley, Irene-Wakonda 14-9.5; 5, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 14-8.75; 6, Paige Schroedermeier, Canton 14-7
POLE VAULT: 1, Sadie Johnson, Estelline-Hendricks 9-0; 2, Olivia Binde, Scotland 8-6; t3, Bailey Hansen, Centerville; McKenna Mork, Irene-Wakonda 8-0; t5, Mackenzie Meyer, Centerivlle; McKenna Mohr, Irene-Wakonda 6-6
SHOT PUT: 1, Delanie VanDriel, Scotland 36-2; 2, Danielle Hawley, Estelline-Hendricks 36-0; 3, Kayla VanOsdel, Gayville-Volin 35-6; 4, Makayla Friederich, Scotland 35-4; 5, Trinity Bietz, Scotland 33-11; 6, Jada Becker, Chester Area 33-8
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Peyton Bennett, Harrisburg 33-2; 2, Mackenzie Hemmer, Colman-Egan 32-6.5; 3, Kylie Beare, Estelline-Hendricks 32-2; 4, Sophie Eide, Centerville 31-10; 5, Hailey Larson, Colman-Egan 29-4; 6, Lanie Mousel, Colman-Egan 29-1
BOYS’ DIVISION
100: 1, Jovi Wolf, Chester Area 11.43; 2, Alex VanEgdom, Chester Area 11.95; 3, Bueibondy Doelue, Harrisburg 11.96; 4, Skylar Hopkins, Freeman Academy-Marion 12.09; 5, Kyle Hirsch, Gayville-Volin 12.12; 6, Tytan Tryon, Harrisburg 12.13
200: 1, Jovi Wolf, Chester Area 22.59; 2, Alex VanEgdom, Chester Area 24.28; 3, Easton Williamson, Colman-Egan 24.50; 4, Christopher Lee, Colman-Egan 25.18; 5, Stephen Johnson, Scotland 25.34; 6, Logan Sayler, Scotland 25.84
400: 1, Nicholas Harrington, Scotland 55.65; 2, Nate Quatier, Gayville-Volin 55.90; 3, Easton Williamson, Colman-Egan 56.93; 4, Joseph McAninch, Estelline-Hendricks 58.23; 5, Carson Barnett, Harrisburg 58.88; 6, Connor Bates, Chester Area 59.70
800: 1, Quincy Blue, Freeman Academy-Marion 2:18.34; 2, Malachi Myers, Freeman Academy-Marion 2:29.46; 3, Cole Friederich, Scotland 2:31.07; 4, Nicholas Harrington, Scotland 2:31.78; 5, Brayden Schut, Chester Area 2:33.90; 6, Carson Eppard, Chester Area 2:34.00
1600: 1, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 4:54.71; 2, Riley Benning, Estelline-Hendricks 5:09.00; 3, Mattix Hausman, Estelline-Hendricks 5:25.64; 4, Connor Epp, Freeman Academy-Marion 5:30.81; 5, Brayden Schut, Chester Area 5:32.60; 6, John Gronewold, Baltic 5:37.60
3200: 1, Titus Roesler, Freeman Academy-Marion 10:38.00; 2, Riley Benning, Estelline-Hendricks 11:34.40; 3, John Gronewold, Baltic 11:46.03; 4, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 12:17.44; 5, Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy-Marion 12:23.66; 6, Jens Hansen, Irene-Wakonda 12:32.59
110 HURDLES: 1, Ryan Benson, Chester Area 16.43; 2, Andrew Gustad, Gayville-Volin 16.53; 3, Ryan Voelker, Colman-Egan 17.04; 4, Clay Sonnenschein, Harrisburg 18.20; 5, Austin Gullickson, Colman-Egan 19.66; 6, Shae Fiala, Baltic 20.25
300 HURDLES: 1, Ryan Benson, Chester Area 42.78; 2, Andrew Gustad, Gayville-Volin 43.25; 3, Dashel Spurrell, Irene-Wakonda 44.59; 4, Ryan Voelker, Colman-Egan 44.81; 5, Jack Walters, Centerville 45.92; 6, Ben Nelson, Irene-Wakonda 46.07
400 RELAY: 1, Chester Area (Alex VanEgdom, Ryan Benson, Stratton Eppard, Jovi Wolf) 45.00; 2, Harrisburg 47.40; 3, Gayville-Volin 48.70; 4, Freeman Academy-Marion 48.86; 5, Centerville 50.06
800 RELAY: 1, Colman-Egan (Ryan Voelker, Weston Miles, Cole Hannasch, Easton Williamson) 1:39.87; 2, Harrisburg 1:41.78; 3, Centerville 1:42.21; 4, Baltic 1:45.38; 5, Irene-Wakonda 1:52.18
1600 RELAY: 1, Irene-Wakonda (Dashel Spurrell, Ben Nelson, Ethan Haich, Dieken Bahm) 3:48.56; 2, Harrisburg 3:50.90; 3, Baltic 3:53.09; 4, Scotland 3:54.50; 5, Freeman Academy-Marion 3:58.13; 6, Chester Area 3:58.84
3200 RELAY: 1, Baltic (John Gronewold, Alex Haagenson, Bodie Murray, Gavin Holt) 9:18.40; 2, Freeman Academy-Marion 9:28.37; 3, Estelline-Hendricks 9:36.84; 4, Irene-Wakonda 10:29.46; 5, Colman-Egan 11:03.58; 6, Centerville 11:14.09
MEDLEY RELAY: 1, Baltic 3:57.28; 2, Irene-Wakonda 3:59.28; 3, Gayville-Volin 4:02.41; 4, Freeman Academy-Marion 4:14.59; 5, Harrisburg 4:31.50; 6, Centerville 4:40.50
DISCUS: 1, Dylan Johansen, Freeman Academy-Marion 138-11; 2, Darien Rabe, Gayville-Volin 127-10; 3, Jordan Gall, Scotland 120-1; 4, Parker Jongeling, Estelline-Hendricks 112-5; 5, Trayden Lemons, Freeman Academy-Marion 109-3; 6, Stratton Eppard, Chester Area 108-8
HIGH JUMP: 1, Ryan Benson, Chester Area 6-0; 2, James Leffring, Baltic 5-7; t3, Stephen Johnson, Scotland; Braxton Saathoff, Estelline-Hendricks; Brock Buckneberg, Centerville; Will Kroger, Centerville 5-4
LONG JUMP: 1, Jovi Wolf, Chester Area 19-2.5; 2, Ryan Voelker, Colman-Egan 18-5; 3, Dawson Johnke, Irene-Wakonda 18-3.25; 4, Jack Walters, Centerville 18-0; 5, Braxton Saathoff, Estelline-Hendricks 17-10.75; 6, Cole Hannasch, Colman-Egan 17-10
POLE VAULT: 1, Andrew Gustad, Gayville-Volin 11-6; 2, Beau Karst, Harrisburg 11-0; t3, Justin Buschenfeld, Estelline-Hendricks; Lane Johnson, Centerville 9-6; 5, Gus Balison, Centerville 9-0; 6, Gracen Tupps, Harrisburg 8-6
SHOT PUT: 1, Darien Rabe, Gayville-Volin 48-10; 2, Jordan Gall, Scotland 43-5; 3, Dylan Johansen, Freeman Academy-Marion 42-3; 4, Kelby Voelker, Colman-Egan 41-3; 5, Jon Nefzger, Estelline-Hendricks 41-0; t6, Jakoby Flegel, Estelline-Hendricks; John Moore, Estelline-Hendricks 40-11
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Justin Buschenfeld, Estelline-Hendricks 38-3; 2, Logan Bobzin, Centerville 34-5; 3, Will Kroger, Centerville 34-3.5; 4, Malachi Brouwer, Centerville 34-1.5; 5, Brayden Jepsen, Gayville-Volin 33-6.5; 6, Cayl Rollinger, Harrisburg 32-5
