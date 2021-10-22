When Collin Authier’s Mount Marty men’s basketball team saw the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason poll on Wednesday, they weren’t happy. The 2021 GPAC Tournament runner-up was picked 10th.
Beginning today (Saturday), the Lancers are intent on proving some people wrong.
“Our players weren’t very happy about that, nor should they have been. Our locker room felt that. That was a somber day,” said Authier, in his first season at the helm of the Lancers. “And the best thing is, it’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish. Nobody gets to dictate or direct our season and what kind of year we’re going to have. We get to control that.”
The Lancers return four players who participated in 20-plus games a season ago, and four other players who played in 10 games or more.
The headliners are going to be Tyrell Harper and Elijah Pappas. We have a core group of guys that have been here for a couple of years — Kade Stearns, Jonah Larson, Chase Altenburg — that are just that core group of guys that have a part of it.
Pappas (14 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 50 steals, 99 assists, 37 3s) was one of two Lancers to play in all 28 games a year ago. Harper (15 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 15 steals, 21 assists) joined the team in the second semester, playing in 10 games.
Sterns (5.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 37 3s) and Larson (4.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg) were regulars a season ago. Altenburg, who played limited minutes last season, started 21 games and played 29 games as a freshman in 2018-19.
Two seniors who saw plenty of time a season ago, Allan Wilson (6.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Gio Diaz (1.8 ppg, 1.2 rpg), also return.
“Allan Wilson, Gio Diaz are also seniors that bring a lot, something different, like every guy does,” Authier said.
Three players — each of which will be considered redshirt freshmen this season — are also expected to make a bigger impact.
“We’ve really had some guys that were in the program last year that will technically be redshirt freshmen this year: Josh Arlt, Lincoln Jordre’s (3.1 ppg, 1.4 rpg) back from injury, and he’s still technically a freshman this year; Matthew Becker (2 ppg) is in the third year in the program, and he’s technically a freshman this year,” Authier said. “These are some guys that are familiar with the area, but maybe haven’t had the opportunity in the past.”
Becker, a Hartington Cedar Catholic product, could be poised for a big season.
“He’s kinda starting to get the mentality of how to score, and how aggressive he can be,” Authier said. “This kid has no idea how good he can be, and our guys have been telling him that, too.”
Two key newcomers — one grad transfer and one incoming freshman — are both expected to contribute.
“Nick Coleman is a grad transfer from Graceland. He averaged 16 a game at Graceland. He was on a team that won a national championship his freshman year. We’re leaning on that experience a little big, because he’s been somewhere that we all want to go. We talk about that daily as a program,” Authier said. “Cole Bowen, he’s an incoming freshman that has had a very good fall.”
One thing that has both pleased and impressed Authier is that, of the 34 players who showed up for the opening meeting, all 34 remain in the program.
“They have committed to making some changes and growing, and they have surpassed my expectations and their own as well,” he said. “I am proud of the work they’ve put in.”
The Lancers open today and Sunday against Spurgeon (Missouri) two of six non-league contests before beginning GPAC play on Nov. 13 at Doane. After this weekend, the Lancers won’t see Laddie E. Cimpl Arena again until Nov. 17 against Briar Cliff.
“I wish we had a few more home games in our non-conference schedule. That was what was set up,” Authier said. “I think will be tested early. We will see a wide variety of skill levels and size that will allow us to be ready for GPAC play. And that part I’m looking forward to.”
The schedule also includes a Dec. 28 exhibition at NCAA Division I Drake.
“I’m very appreciative of Coach (Darian) DeVries for honoring that game,” Authier said. “That was done before I got here. For him to honor that means a lot to me and our program.”
Authier said he wants that trip to Des Moines, Iowa, to be special for the Lancers.
“We’re going to treat that like a Division I experience, how we travel, how we stay, how we eat,” he said. “We’re going to do everything in a very first-class way and give our guys an opportunity coming back from Christmas Break.”
As the Lancers look to improve on an 11-17 record from a season ago, the team will focus on themselves, Authier said.
“We talk a lot about our biggest opponent is going to be ourselves, every single game. It’s not going to be what the other team does, it’s going to be about our process and how we do things,” he said. “We’re not going to measure our season based on wins and losses right now, we’re going to base it on our individual players, who have come a long way, who have been through a lot.
“That being said, I’m competitive as heck and I want to win them all.”
