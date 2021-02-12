BASKETBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Baltic 41, Alcester-Hudson 32
Chamberlain 46, Wagner 45
Dakota Valley 87, Dell Rapids 72
Elkton-Lake Benton 74, Estelline/Hendricks 55
Florence/Henry 62, Leola/Frederick 46
Gregory 46, Scotland 33
Highmore-Harrold 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
Langford 52, Faulkton 42
Madison 61, McCook Central/Montrose 45
Platte-Geddes 77, Bon Homme 53
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Avon 35
Vermillion 59, LeMars, Iowa 45
Winner 65, Pierre 62
Yankton 88, Watertown 58
FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Alcester-Hudson 47, Baltic 37
Avon 48, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46
Canistota 54, Chester 44
Castlewood 73, Waverly-South Shore 64
Dakota Valley 78, Dell Rapids 33
DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22
Deubrook 46, Colman-Egan 39
Faith 46, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 41
Faulkton 62, Langford 29
Highmore-Harrold 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52
Platte-Geddes 61, Bon Homme 44
Redfield 49, Clark/Willow Lake 39
Scotland 59, Gregory 47
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 74, Brookings 39
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Yankton 44
Tea Area 59, Lennox 45
Wagner 66, Chamberlain 50
Webster 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35
Winner 51, Pierre 44
DWU/Culver's Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Burke 44
Corsica/Stickney 64, Herreid/Selby Area 53
Howard 73, Lyman 45
Menno 50, Jones County 28
St. Thomas More 61, Sioux Falls Christian 40
White River 62, Viborg-Hurley 57
FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56
Arlington 42, Louisville 38
Aurora 54, Crete 27
Axtell 59, Southwest 33
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41
Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58
Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 51
Conestoga 76, Syracuse 56
Creighton 79, Plainview 52
Cross County 69, Exeter/Milligan 41
Deshler 44, Blue Hill 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Wood River 51
Giltner 53, Hampton 30
Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44
Johnson-Brock 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Summerland 39
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34
Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Mead 56, Omaha Christian Academy 39
Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36
Millard North 60, Millard West 45
North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47
North Platte 76, Gering 75
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42
Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn 48
Randolph 59, Crofton 49
Schuyler 48, Fairbury 42
Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34
Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34
Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47
St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42
Wakefield 61, Howells/Dodge 54
Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43
Weeping Water 54, Cornerstone Christian 40
West Boyd 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 51
West Point-Beemer 46, Oakland-Craig 26
Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34
York 56, Seward 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.
Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Gothenburg vs. Ainsworth, ccd.
Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ppd. to Feb 16th.
Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Boys Town, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.
Platteview vs. Douglas County West, ppd.
Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
Sidney, Iowa vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ccd.
South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ppd. to Feb 15th.
Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.
Wray, Colo. vs. Chase County, ccd.
FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Alma 53, Cambridge 34
Arapahoe 40, Bertrand 27
Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36
Crete 38, Aurora 26
Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35
Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42
Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20
Fullerton 64, Central City 48
Hampton 45, Giltner 30
Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40
Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28
Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48
Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19
Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40
Louisville 43, Arlington 40
Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Wauneta-Palisade 45
Mead 51, Omaha Christian Academy 33
Millard South 68, Columbus 29
Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41
North Platte 58, Gering 39
Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42
Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43
Osmond 52, Wausa 41
Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41
Papillion-LaVista 46, Gretna 35
Ponca 59, Homer 37
Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41
Shelton 60, Harvard 27
Southwest 45, Axtell 42
Superior 40, Lawrence-Nelson 31
Sutton 47, Fillmore Central 39
Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40
West Point-Beemer 52, Oakland-Craig 32
Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26
York 51, Seward 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.
Bellevue West vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.
Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Broken Bow vs. Cozad, ccd.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.
Burwell vs. Heartland Lutheran, ccd.
Chase County vs. Wray, Colo., ccd.
Gothenburg vs. Ainsworth, ccd.
Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.
Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.
Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.
Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.
Platteview vs. Douglas County West, ccd.
Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.
South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ccd.
Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.