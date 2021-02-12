BASKETBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Baltic 41, Alcester-Hudson 32

Chamberlain 46, Wagner 45

Dakota Valley 87, Dell Rapids 72

Elkton-Lake Benton 74, Estelline/Hendricks 55

Florence/Henry 62, Leola/Frederick 46

Gregory 46, Scotland 33

Highmore-Harrold 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

Langford 52, Faulkton 42

Madison 61, McCook Central/Montrose 45

Platte-Geddes 77, Bon Homme 53

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Avon 35

Vermillion 59, LeMars, Iowa 45

Winner 65, Pierre 62

Yankton 88, Watertown 58

FRIDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Alcester-Hudson 47, Baltic 37

Avon 48, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46

Canistota 54, Chester 44

Castlewood 73, Waverly-South Shore 64

Dakota Valley 78, Dell Rapids 33

DeSmet 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Deubrook 46, Colman-Egan 39

Faith 46, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 41

Faulkton 62, Langford 29

Highmore-Harrold 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 52

Platte-Geddes 61, Bon Homme 44

Redfield 49, Clark/Willow Lake 39

Scotland 59, Gregory 47

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 74, Brookings 39

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54, Yankton 44

Tea Area 59, Lennox 45

Wagner 66, Chamberlain 50

Webster 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 35

Winner 51, Pierre 44

DWU/Culver's Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Burke 44

Corsica/Stickney 64, Herreid/Selby Area 53

Howard 73, Lyman 45

Menno 50, Jones County 28

St. Thomas More 61, Sioux Falls Christian 40

White River 62, Viborg-Hurley 57

FRIDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Amherst 57, Elm Creek 56

Arlington 42, Louisville 38

Aurora 54, Crete 27

Axtell 59, Southwest 33

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 44, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 41

Bellevue West 98, Omaha Bryan 58

Boyd County 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 51

Conestoga 76, Syracuse 56

Creighton 79, Plainview 52

Cross County 69, Exeter/Milligan 41

Deshler 44, Blue Hill 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 57, Wood River 51

Giltner 53, Hampton 30

Grand Island 48, Omaha North 44

Johnson-Brock 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 64, Summerland 39

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34

Loomis 75, Pleasanton 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 35

Mead 56, Omaha Christian Academy 39

Milford 62, Sandy Creek 36

Millard North 60, Millard West 45

North Bend Central 54, Wayne 47

North Platte 76, Gering 75

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42

Omaha Central 55, Omaha Westside 50

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn 48

Randolph 59, Crofton 49

Schuyler 48, Fairbury 42

Scottsbluff 65, McCook 34

Silver Lake 55, Meridian 34

Siouxland Christian, Iowa 75, Tri County Northeast 47

St. Paul 77, Holdrege 44

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Overton 42

Wakefield 61, Howells/Dodge 54

Wallace 50, Hitchcock County 43

Weeping Water 54, Cornerstone Christian 40

West Boyd 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 51

West Point-Beemer 46, Oakland-Craig 26

Wilber-Clatonia 47, David City 34

York 56, Seward 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.

Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Gothenburg vs. Ainsworth, ccd.

Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ppd. to Feb 16th.

Nebraska City Lourdes vs. Boys Town, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.

Platteview vs. Douglas County West, ppd.

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

Sidney, Iowa vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ccd.

South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ppd. to Feb 15th.

Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.

Wray, Colo. vs. Chase County, ccd.

FRIDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Alma 53, Cambridge 34

Arapahoe 40, Bertrand 27

Blue Hill 44, Deshler 36

Crete 38, Aurora 26

Cross County 42, Exeter/Milligan 35

Elm Creek 46, Amherst 42

Fairbury 71, Schuyler 20

Fullerton 64, Central City 48

Hampton 45, Giltner 30

Holdrege 47, St. Paul 40

Johnson-Brock 48, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 42

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41, Summerland 28

Lincoln Northeast 52, Bellevue East 48

Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19

Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln East 40

Louisville 43, Arlington 40

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Wauneta-Palisade 45

Mead 51, Omaha Christian Academy 33

Millard South 68, Columbus 29

Niobrara 59, West Boyd 41

North Platte 58, Gering 39

Omaha Benson 58, Omaha Burke 42

Omaha Central 52, Omaha Westside 43

Osmond 52, Wausa 41

Overton 53, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41

Papillion-LaVista 46, Gretna 35

Ponca 59, Homer 37

Scottsbluff 59, McCook 41

Shelton 60, Harvard 27

Southwest 45, Axtell 42

Superior 40, Lawrence-Nelson 31

Sutton 47, Fillmore Central 39

Wallace 49, Hitchcock County 40

West Point-Beemer 52, Oakland-Craig 32

Wood River 54, Doniphan-Trumbull 26

York 51, Seward 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Centura, ccd.

Bellevue West vs. Omaha Bryan, ccd.

Blair vs. Nebraska City, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Bridgeport vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

Broken Bow vs. Cozad, ccd.

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley vs. High Plains Community, ccd.

Burwell vs. Heartland Lutheran, ccd.

Chase County vs. Wray, Colo., ccd.

Gothenburg vs. Ainsworth, ccd.

Hay Springs vs. Garden County, ccd.

Hemingford vs. Kimball, ccd.

Minatare vs. Bayard, ccd.

Ogallala vs. Mitchell, ccd.

Platteview vs. Douglas County West, ccd.

Sidney vs. Chadron, ccd.

South Platte vs. Creek Valley, ccd.

Southern vs. Thayer Central, ccd.

