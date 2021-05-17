SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks’ baseball team lost two games in Sioux Falls Saturday, falling 2-0 to Sioux Falls Roosevelt and 11-1 to Sioux Falls O’Gorman.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt pitcher Cam Gadbois pitched a no-hitter against Yankton in the Bucks’ first game Saturday.
Gadbois worked seven innings, striking out 12 batters and giving up one walk in the no-hitter.
At the plate, Roosevelt scored two runs on two hits and eight walks. Dylan Ades picked up an RBI.
Samuel Kampshoff started for the Bucks (6-21), throwing three innings, giving up one run on one hit. Drew Ryken also pitched three innings, with the same one run on one hit result.
In Yankton’s second game, Nate Sprenkle recorded three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored to boost O’Gorman past Yankton 11-1.
Two of Sprenkle’s three hits were triples, and was the only Knight with more than one hit. Graham Sanders drove in two runs and scored twice for O’Gorman.
Dylan Prouty gave Yankton a run on a single in the fourth inning. The run gave Yankton a 1-0 lead.
Cade Calmus pitching six innings for O’Gorman, giving up one run on three hits. Landon Loecker pitched four innings for the Bucks, with Joe Gokie coming in in relief to record four outs.
Monday
Parkston-E-T 6, Dakota Valley 0
PARKSTON — Parkston-Ethan-Tripp’s Landon Sudbeck took a no-hitter into the seventh, striking out 10, in a 6-0 victory over Dakota Valley in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Jon Akre had a pair of hits for P-E-T. Logan Heidinger, Max Scott, Isaak Bialas, Brayden Jervik, T.J. Schmidt and Jay Storm each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Strawn’s single with two outs in top of the seventh was the lone Dakota Valley hit.
Isaac Bruns took the loss, striking out four. Jake Pruchniak struck out four in two innings of relief.
Parkston, 11-4, travels to Mount Vernon to face Hanson-Aurora today (Tuesday). Dakota Valley, 12-3, travels to Brandon Valley for a doubleheader today.
Wagner 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
ELK POINT — Wagner broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the seventh, claiming a 2-0 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Nolan Dvorak had two hits and a RBI for Wagner, which took the lead on an error after a failed steal of home. Matt Link, Nolan Carda, Dustin Honomichl and Corbin Carda each had a hit in the victory.
Ty Trometer’s single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh was the lone EPJ hit.
Nolan Carda pitched six innings, striking out 14, for the win. Honomichl pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out three, for the save. Skyler Swatek took the loss in relief of Ben Swatek, who struck out eight in four innings of shutout work.
Wagner, 3-5, travels to Vermillion today (Tuesday).
Vermillion 6, Bon Homme 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion bounced Bon Homme 6-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday at Prentis Park.
Reece Proefrock had two hits and Connor Saunders doubled for Vermillion. Jack Kratz and T.J. Tracy each had a hit in the victory.
Wesley Kaul and Carter Uecker each had a hit for Bon Homme.
Jake Jensen went the distance, striking out three, for the win. Uecker took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work.
Vermillion (12-6) hosts Wagner today (Tuesday).
Baltic 5, Scotland-Menno 0
BALTIC — Baltic’s Andrew VanDam tossed a shutout, striking out five, as the Bulldogs blanked Scotland-Menno 5-0 in club high school baseball action on Monday.
Matt Muston had two hits and Hunter Larson doubled for Baltic.
Treyton Sayler had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Dawson Bietz, Jacob Schott, Ajay Herrboldt and Levi Bender each had a hit.
Schott took the loss, striking out six in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Sunday
Dakota Valley 3, Hanson-Aurora 2
MOUNT VERNON — A three-run third inning gave Dakota Valley a 3-2 win over Hanson-Aurora Sunday in Mount Vernon.
Paul Bruns hit a two-run home run and Isaac Bruns added an RBI-single to produce the offense for Dakota Valley (12-2).
Hanson scored two runs, one earned, in the fifth, but were unable to complete the comeback.
Ben Niemeyer started for Dakota Valley, pitching five innings, giving up two runs and striking out two. Jake Pruchniak picked up the two inning save, striking out five batters.
PGDCWLCS 21, Lead-Deadwood 2
RAPID CITY — The PGDCWLCS Honkers scored 10-runs in the third to split open the game, and ran away with a 21-2 victory over Lead-Deadwood Saturday afternoon in Rapid City.
Four Honkers recorded multiple RBIs and six scored multiple runs. Nate Whalen scored three times and drove in three runs. Grayson Hanson, Jackson Olsen and Dawson Hoffman also scored three times for PGDCWLCS.
Caden Oberbroekling earned the win on the mound, striking out five in two no hit innings of work. Hayes Rabenberg pitched the final three innings, striking out three.
PGDCWLCS 12, St. Thomas More 0
RAPID CITY —Kelby VanDerWerff and Aiden Bultje combine for a one-hitter in the Honkers 12-0 win over St. Thomas More in Rapid City Sunday.
VanDerWerff gave up one hit over five and one-thirds innings to pick up the win for PGDCWLCS (8-1). Bultje pitched the final two outs.
At the plate, Jaylen Kemp and Jackson Neuman drove in two runs each for the Honkers. Neuman also scored three times.
PGDCWLCS is back in action Tuesday (today) against Gregory.
