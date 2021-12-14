MADISON — Class A power Madison edged Yankton for top honors in a gymnastics triangular on Tuesday in Madison.
Madison finished at 134.15, just over one point better than Yankton (133.1). Huron finished at 110.1, being Madison’s JV (121.4).
Yankton seniors Alison Johnson and Callie Boomsma went 1-2 in the all-around, scoring 35.55 and 33.15. Madison’s Olivia Fleming (33.0) was third.
Johnson won on the uneven parallel bars (8.9) and balance beam (8.5) and was second on floor exercise (9.35) and vault (8.8). Madison’s Raena Rost (9.4) won floor, while teammate Kylie Krusemark won on vault (9.2).
Next up for Yankton is the Jill McCormick Invitational on Saturday in Mitchell.
TEAM SCORES: Madison 134.15, Yankton 133.1, Madison JV 121.4, Huron 110.1
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alison Johnson Y 35.55; 2, Callie Boomsma Y 33.15; 3, Olivia Fleming M 33.0; 4, Karlie Nelson M 32.8; 5, Raena Rost M 32.45
BARS: 1, Alison Johnson Y 8.9; 2, Callie Boomsma Y 8.75; 3, Olivia Fleming M 8.15; 4, Kylie Krusemark M 8.0; 5, Karlie Nelson M 7.9; OTHER YHS: 6, Allie Byrkeland 7.7; 7, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.5; 12, Burkley Olson 7.0; 15, Marissa Byrkleand 6.15; 23, Aliya Fluke 2.05
BEAM: 1, Alison Johnson Y 8.5; 2, Raena Rost M 8.4; 3, Olivia Fleming M 8.1; 4, Ava Koller Y 8.05; 5, Julia Dossett M 7.9; OTHER YHS: 10, Callie Boomsma 7.25; 12, Allie Byrkeland 7.0; 15, Burkley Olson 6.7; 16, Avery Reifenrath 6.65; t20, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 6.3
FLOOR: 1, Raena Rost M 9.4; 2, Alison Johnson Y 9.35; 3, Karlie Nelson M 9.0; 4, Ava Koller Y 8.95; 5, Olivia Fleming M 8.85; OTHER YHS: t6, Callie Boomsma 8.75; 14, Avery Reifenrath 8.3; t16, Allie Byrkeland, Burkley Olson 8.15; 22, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.5
VAULT: 1, Kylie Krusemark M 9.2; 2, Alison Johnson Y 8.8; t3, Caymen Ferber M, Raena Rost M 8.7; t5, Karlie Nelson M, Sophia Sudenga M 8.6; OTHER YHS: 7, Ava Koller 8.5; t8, Callie Boomsma, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.4; t10, Burkley Olson 8.1; t14, Allie Byrkeland 8.0; 23, Halle Brandt 7.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.