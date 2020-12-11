PARKSTON — Pairings for the 41st annual Parkston Basketball Classic, Dec. 28 at the Parkston Armory, have been announced.
The event will include nine games — five girls’ games and four boys’ games — beginning with the Platte-Geddes and Menno girls facing off at 9 a.m. The other girls’ games feature Parker against Redfield at noon, Canistota against Sully Buttes at 3 p.m., Viborg-Hurley against Scotland at 6 p.m. and Parkston against Corsica-Stickney at 9 p.m.
Scotland and McCook Central-Montrose will face off in the first boys’ game of the day, a 10:30 a.m. start. Other boys’ games include Parker against Sully Buttes at 1:30 p.m., Parkston against Menno at 4:30 p.m. and Dakota Valley against Corsica-Stickney at 7:30 p.m.
