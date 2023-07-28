In a back-and-forth contest, the Brookings Post 74 Bandits emerged with the 12-9 victory in eight innings over the Harrisburg Post 45 Gold in Game 13 of the South Dakota Class A State Legion Baseball Tournament Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
“That was a roller coaster,” said Brookings head coach Carter Roach.
Tate Helmbolt hit an RBI single off Harrisburg’s Tate Larson to bring home Austin Clark to give Brookings a 10-9 lead in the top of the eighth.
“Early in the count, I was looking for my pitch and once we got down to two strikes, I was looking to put the ball in play, choke up on the bat a little and ended up hitting one up the middle,” Helmbolt said.
“He’s batting ninth for us in the bottom of the order,” Roach said. “He cleans things up and it seems like he always gets that big swing for us.”
Nolan Miles scored his run on a 4-6 fielder’s choice on Breck Hirrschoff’s at-bat. Parker Winghart registered his second RBI of the game on a triple to bring home Hirrschoff to extend the Bandits’ advantage to 12-9.
“(Parker’s hit) was the definition of a senior that doesn’t want his senior season to end right there,” Roach said. “He focused in there and put some good swings on those baseballs.”
Down 6-3 in the top of the fifth, Justin Cofell hit a double for Brookings’ second hit of the game. Two batters later, Nathan Lease hit an RBI double to get Brookings within two runs. After a Clark single loaded the bases, Miles hit an RBI sac fly to get the Bandits within one, 6-5.
After a 3-5 double play from Brookings to end the fifth, Winghart’s leadoff home run tied things in the sixth, 6-6.
“We went out, got two zeros (from Harrisburg) in the fourth and fifth inning, put runs up and next thing you know, Parker Winghart hit the game-tying home run,” Roach said. We ran with it from there.”
Cofell scored on Harrisburg’s fourth error of the game to take a 7-6. Helmbolt and Owen Schneider added an RBI apiece to increase Brookings’ advantage to 9-6.
Harrisburg responded in the bottom of the sixth as Max Carlson scored on a Brookings error. Teigan Munce hit an RBI single on the next at-bat to get Harrisburg within one run, 9-8. Then, Maddux Scherer hit an RBI triple to bring Munce home and tie the game. Noah Boschee popped out to end the inning.
Gold’s Lucas Crichton registered two strikeouts in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, Brookings’ Zach Struck forced Carlson into a double play to end the inning.
Brookings’ Struck earned the victory, striking out three Harrisburg batters in three innings pitched.
“I told him, ‘You’re one of our senior leaders. This is your game and you go finish it,’” Roach said. “That’s what he did. It took all the ballpark as well, but he got that last out.”
Miles started the game and struck out three Harrisburg batters in five innings pitched.
“(Nolan) stayed to it,” Roach said. “I talked to him between innings and said, ‘You’re doing fine. You’ve got to stay the course.’”
Harrisburg’s Cade Weisser walked both Brookings batters he faced to start the eighth. He ended with the loss. Palmer Boyd registered three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched in the start for Gold.
Brookings will play Sioux Falls in Game 14 tomorrow (Saturday) at 11 a.m. Sioux Falls East will be the home team in that contest. The winner of that game will be the away team against Harrisburg in the Championship Game tomorrow (Saturday) at 1 p.m. at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
