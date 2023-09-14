GREEN BAY, Wis. — South Dakota survived a wild fifth set that included 11 ties and four lead changes to earn a 25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 19-17 victory over Green Bay in college volleyball action on Thursday at the Kress Events Center. The match was part of the Green Bay Invitational.
Madison Harms blistered the court for USD (4-5), recording 18 kills on just 30 swings for a .467 attack percentage. Harms also had seven blocks (two solo).
Also for the Coyotes, Kylen Sealock had 16 kills and 15 digs. Avery Van Hook had 51 assists, 15 digs, three ace serves and seven kills. Evelyn Diederich and Amanda Loschen each had nine kills, with Loschen hitting .571 on the night. Brynn Paumen posted eight kills. Alaina Wolff had 20 digs, with Mattie Johnson posting 13 and Kamryn Farris recording 10 in the victory.
Hannah Vanden Berg led Green Bay (2-8) with 21 kills and 15 digs. Cora Behnke posted 19 kills and 14 digs. Emma Johnson finished with 50 assists and 10 digs. Katie Schulz finished with 11 kills.
Defensively for the Phoenix, Ellie Kurpeikis recorded seven blocks (three solo), Emma Best had a team-high 22 digs, and Emma Johnson and Tiffany Paalman each had three assisted blocks.
USD continues the Green Bay Invitational on Friday, facing Illinois State at 3 p.m. USD plays Central Michigan on Saturday, the Coyotes’ final match before opening league play on Sept. 23 at Omaha.
