GREEN BAY, Wis. — South Dakota survived a wild fifth set that included 11 ties and four lead changes to earn a 25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 19-17 victory over Green Bay in college volleyball action on Thursday at the Kress Events Center. The match was part of the Green Bay Invitational.

Madison Harms blistered the court for USD (4-5), recording 18 kills on just 30 swings for a .467 attack percentage. Harms also had seven blocks (two solo).

