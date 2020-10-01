IRVING, Texas—University of South Dakota senior linebacker Jack Cochrane of Mount Vernon, Iowa, has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy Presented by Mazda, which honors the top football scholar-athlete in the nation.
Of the 199 semifinalists, Cochrane is one of nine who carries a perfect 4.0 grade point average. He is one of 45 representing the FCS, one of 94 who are team captains and one of 110 who are all-conference performers.
“Since his first day on campus, Jack has exemplified leadership in everything he’s done,” said his position coach Rob Aurich. “His work ethic in the classroom and on the field has been an example for his peers to follow. As a two-year captain in our program, we trust that anything led by his stewardship will result in success. It’s been a privilege to be a part of his development and we have huge expectations for what his future holds.”
The National Football Foundation will announce 12-to-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Later in the year, one member of the class will be declared the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the award must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility and have a GPA of at least 3.2. They must have outstanding football ability and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
Cochrane is majoring in criminal justice while pursuing a minor in business administration. On the field, he has been a two-year starter at middle linebacker for the Coyotes, and led the MVFC in tackles during the regular season last year with 106. He is a two-time, first-team academic all-MVFC honoree, a CoSIDA academic all-district honoree, and was one of 53 players named to the FCS Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star Team in 2019. Off the field, he’s volunteered for United Way and Brian’s Closet in Vermillion.
