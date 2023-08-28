The top three teams in all three classes remained unchanged in the South Dakota Media Volleyball poll after the first week of play.
In Class AA, Harrisburg (5-0) received 13 of 15 first place votes, with second place Washington (0-0) drawing the other two.
Yankton hosts top-ranked Harrisburg today (Tuesday).
Sioux Falls Christian (4-1) drew 14 first place votes to lead Class A. The other went to fourth-ranked Dell Rapids (2-0). Dakota Valley (1-0) is ranked second, with Wagner (4-1) third. Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) and Platte-Geddes (3-0) received votes.
Warner (5-0) drew 14 first place votes to lead Class B. Chester Area (5-0) picked up the other top vote.
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 28, 2023. Teams area listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
NOTE: Next week’s poll will come out on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day holiday.
1. Harrisburg (13) 5-0 73 1
2. S.F. Washington (2) 0-0 55 2
3. S.F. Jefferson 1-0 49 3
4. S.F. Roosevelt 1-0 24 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (2-0) 5; O'Gorman (1-1) 4; S.F. Lincoln (3-2) 3; Aberdeen Central (3-0) 2; Huron (4-0) 1
1. S.F. Christian (14) 4-1 74 1
2. Dakota Valley 1-0 57 2
4. Dell Rapids (1) 2-0 30 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) 6; Miller (2-0) 5; Platte-Geddes (3-0) 5
2. Chester Area (1) 5-0 60 2
RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (1-0) 11; Wolsey-Wessington (1-1) 1; Faulkton Area (1-0) 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.