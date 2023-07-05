PARKSTON — Parkston’s Carter Sommer and Kolter Kramer combined on a one-hit shutout in a 1-0 Parkston victory over Canova in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Maddux Brissett tripled, and Kaden Holzbauer doubled for Parkston. James Deckert, Somer and Trey Boettcher each had a hit in the victory.
Sommer struck out nine batters in 5 2/3 innings for the victory. Kramer got the last four outs, striking out two.
Scotland-Menno 3, Alexandria 2
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 3-2 victory over Alexandria in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Kory Keppen doubled for Scotland-Menno. Bryce Sattler, Parker Hochstein and Izayah Ulmer each had a hit for the Trappers.
Sattler and Trent Guthmiller combined on a no-hitter, with Sattler pitching two innings of scoreless relief for the victory. Guthmiller started, giving up two unearned runs and striking out nine.
Platte-Geddes 6, Corsica-Stickney 5
PLATTE — Hayden Sprik’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth lifted Platte-Geddes to a 6-5 victory over Corsica-Stickney in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Jye Bailey had two hits and two RBI for Platte-Geddes. Parker Bailey, Sprik, Asher Kott, Maddux Van Zee, Tommy Biehl and Quincy Stephens each had a hit in the victory.
Jye Bailey pitched three innings of relief, striking out five, for the win. Sprik struck out five in his five innings of work.
Canistota-Freeman 15, Wessington Springs 1
CANISTOTA — The Canistota-Freeman Sticks used an eight-run second inning to power past Wessington Springs 15-1 in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Evan Scharberg went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI for the Sticks. Sawyer Wipf also doubled, driving in three. Jackson Donlan had a hit and two RBI. Easton Miller, Luke Peters, Riley Tschetter, Rocky Ammann and Easton Tschetter each had a hit in the victory.
Donald struck out three in three innings of work for the win.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6, Tyndall 1
TYNDALL — Mount Vernon-Plankinton took the lead for good in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-1 victory over Tyndall in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday.
Steven Neth, Isaiah Crownover and Alex Adler each had a hit for Tyndall.
Jace Toupal took the loss.
