McCook Central-Montrose put two players on the five-member first team as the Big East Conference announced its girls’ basketball post-season honors on Thursday.
Joining MCM senior Jacy Pulse and junior Madisen Koepsell are Flandreau senior Hannah Parsley, Sioux Valley senior Miakken Vincent and Garretson junior Lizzie Olson.
Beresford senior Kennedy Goblirsch was named to the second team. Beresford senior Jessica Niles, a Mount Marty recruit, and Parker sophomore Alexis Even earned third team honors.
FIRST TEAM: Hannah Parsley, Flandreau; Jacy Pulse, McCook Central-Montrose (MCM); Lizzie Olson, Garretson; Madisen Koepsell, MCM; Miakken Vincent, Sioux Valley
SECOND TEAM: Kennedy Goblirsch, Beresford; Abigail Van Ruler, MCM; Maria Parsley, Flandreau; Tishara Hardy, Flandreau; Reagan Johnson, Sioux Valley
THIRD TEAM: Jessica Niles, Beresford; Makenna Larson, Chester; Ashtyn Wobig, MCM; Jaelyn Benson, Garretson; Alexis Even, Parker; Sami Polzin, Baltic
HONORABLE MENTION: Cami Artz, Baltic; Kylie Schneider, Baltic; Molly Ebert, Beresford; Jaycee Fischer, Beresford; Breckyn Ewoldt, Chester; Jada Becker, Chester; Claire Sheppard, Flandreau; Bella Pavlis, Flandreau; Lauren Heesch, Garretson; Lily Ranschau, Garretson; Emily Bies, MCM; Maleah Gordon, MCM; Cierra Mohr, Parker; Rayna Mohr, Parker; Julia Schneider, Sioux Valley
