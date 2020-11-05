LINCOLN, Neb. — Second-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley rallied from an early deficit to beat Hartington Cedar Catholic 17-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-18 in the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D1 Volleyball Tournament on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
BDS (29-3) advances to face Archbishop Bergan on Friday morning.
Macy Kamler led a balanced BDS attack with 15 kills, four blocks and 14 digs. Mariah Sliva posted 10 kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Jordan Bolte finished with seven kills, 18 assists and 13 digs. Hannah Miller had 12 assists and 11 digs, Taylor Sliva posted 15 digs and two blocks, and Taryn Fiala added 12 digs and two blocks in the victory.
For Cedar Catholic (17-14), Laney Kathol posted 12 kills, and Brynn Wortmann had 10 kills and 21 digs to lead the way. Meredith McGregor finished with 13 assists and 15 digs. Cadyn Uttecht had 15 assists and eight digs. Megan Heimes posted 29 digs. MaKenna Noecker recorded seven kills and 14 digs, Brooklyn Kuehn had seven kills and Olivia Hamilton added two ace serves for the Trojans.
