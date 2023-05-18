ALEXANDRIA — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers boys’ track and field team won the Region 5A meet Thursday with 127.5 points, 8.5 points ahead of second-place Hanson with 119.
Platte-Geddes’ relay teams led the charge. The team of Skyler Hanten, Trevor Rolland, Hayden Sprik and Aiden Bultje won the 400 relay at 44.43 seconds. In the 800 relay, the quartet of Braxton Breukelman, Hanten, Rolland and Bultje won at 1:33.16.
Bultje finished second in the 100 dash at 11.49 seconds while Rolland was second in the 200 dash at 23.24 seconds.
Individually for the Black Panthers, Hanten won the 200 dash at 23.23 seconds, Camden Dufrain won the pole vault at 13-0, and Lee Reiser took home two victories in the shot put (57-1.5) and discus (152-03).
Additionally on the boys’ side, Ethan-Parkston’s Kolter Kramer won the 400 dash at 50.16 seconds. Teammate Jayden Digmann won the 3200 run at 11:47.03 while James Deckert won the long jump (21-8) and the triple jump (41-7.5).
Ethan-Parkston’s team of Cael Ryther, Evan Bartelt, Gage Hohn and Kramer won the 1600 relay at 3:33.57. In the 1600 medley, the quartet of Ryther, Deckert, Kramer and Bartelt won at 3:44.93. The team of Ryther, Deckert, Connor Prunty and Kramer finished second in the 800 relay at 1:33.17.
Wagner’s Jhett Breen won the 300 hurdles at 41.88. Teammate Karstyn Lhotek was second in the pole vault at 11-2.
On the girls’ side, Ethan-Parkston finished second with 119 points. With 142.5 points, Hanson won the event.
Ethan-Parkston’s team of Lauren Ziebart, Berkley Ziebart, Marissa Storm and Morgan Maxwell won the 400 relay at 52.19 seconds. The quartet of Lauren Ziebart, Ella Pollreisz, Storm and Maxwell won the 1600 relay at 4:11.62. Individually, Rory Juhnke won the triple jump at 32-8 for Ethan-Parkston. Ziebart finished second in the 100 dash at 12.83 seconds.
Ethan-Parkston’s quartet of Leah Klock, Mya Wickersham, Keeara Oakley and Kayleigh Royston finished second in the 3200 relay at 10:49.87. Lauren Ziebart was second in the long jump at 15-11.5.
Bon Homme’s quartet of Jasmine Ruelas, Erin Heusinkveld, Jurni Vavruska and Stacy Ruelas-Gilbert won the 800 relay at 1:52.94. Vavruska won the long jump at 16-0.25. Heusinkveld was second in the high jump at 4-9. Peyton Hellman was second in the pole vault at 7-4.
Platte-Geddes’ team of Taylor Schrank, Berkley Block, Berklee Mills and Kory VanDerWerff won the 3200 relay at 10:43.38. Individually for the Black Panthers, Claire Maydew won the pole vault at 9-1. Briana DeGroot finished second in the 200 dash at 27.21 seconds and the 400 dash at 1:02.51.
Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump (5-1). Teammate Emma Yost was second in the shot put (36-4.5).
