Yankton Bucks basketball stalwarts Rugby Ryken and Michael Mors are excited to get another shot at the Class AA State Championship in Rapid City this week.
“It’s been a fun two weeks we've had here as a team together, but I'm ready to get out there,” Rugby Ryken said. “You can feel the energy in the gym this past week, today (Monday) and hopefully tomorrow (Tuesday) as well.”
“We're ready and anxious for it,” Mors said. “Having the experience that we have on this team helps us a lot.”
The Bucks boast an experienced lineup that starts all seniors, including Rugby Ryken and Mors.
“(Michael and I) were both playing varsity as freshmen,” Rugby Ryken said. “It's kind of been us two from the beginning. Now, all these other seniors are (playing) with us — Mac (Ryken), Drew (Ryken), ‘Schelly’ (Isaiah Schelhaas), ‘Oz’ (Cody Oswald) — we've all been playing for last two years (along with Cooper Grotenhuis and Joshua Sheldon). Last year, we all had the experience together. It helped us so much for this year, and that's why (with) 16 wins, we want to build on it and get three more.”
Bucks head coach Chris Haynes could tell 10 years ago when this year’s seniors first came to campus that they were going to be a “special group.”
“Once we started playing together for a while, everything flowed and looked really good,” Mors said. “I knew from there that we were going to flow together.”
“All of us seniors have been doing this since as long as we can remember,” Rugby Ryken said. “It's not just basketball. We play everything together, so the relationships that we're able to build and the trust that we're able to get from that has (been) a big part of it.
“You don't really start playing football together until your seventh grade and once we got that, and we were all together every day once we get to middle school, even when we see each other every day, coming from our elementaries, you knew (we could do special things).”
Rugby Ryken has seen success on the court, including breaking Yankton’s all-time assists record (334 assists). Starting on varsity as freshman, both Rugby Ryken and Mors pointed out Michael’s brother, Matthew, and Cooper Cornemann as players who left an impact on them.
“(We were) the number one seed (in the 2019-20 season),” Rugby Ryken said. “Night in and night out, we were going to get people's best games. Playing with Matthew and Cooper showed how the best players in the state get prepared and how they come in, day in day out, ready to play. The best thing for me was to be able to see that and go against them every day (in practice).”
“They taught us very well,” Michael Mors said. “We've taken all that advice and we're teaching the younger (players) now. We hope that we can give what they gave to us to them.”
Haynes hopes that this year’s group of seniors will have a memorable experience in Rapid City this week.
“They've done everything that's been asked of them by their coaches and teachers,” Haynes said. “(They are) a great group of young men. (I am) happy for them that they qualified for another state tournament. They got the chance to stay together for two more weeks, which was a lot of fun. They can do something special here and cap off a great season with a great state tournament.”
Rugby Ryken, Michael Mors, and the Bucks earned the No. 4 seed in the Class AA Tournament and will play the No. 5 seed Sioux Falls Washington Warriors in the first round. Tip off time is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. CDT at the Summit Arena at The Monument.
