Three members of the Mount Marty women’s golf team were recognized as All-America Scholar Athletes, announced Monday.
Senior Courtney Heath and juniors Kelsey Heath and Tatum Jensen were honored. Both Courtney and Kelsey Heath were first-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference selections, with Kelsey Heath placing fourth and Courtney Heath tying for 11th in the GPAC Championships. Tatum Jensen tied for 30th in the GPAC tourney.
