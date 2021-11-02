SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior Elizabeth Juhnke and senior Lolo Weideman have been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Players of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Juhnke, named Summit League Offensive Player of the Week, and Weideman, honored as Summit League Defensive Player of the Week, helped the Coyotes post a pair of four-set wins over Kansas City and Oral Roberts.
Juhnke posted her 10th and 11th double-double on the season in the two matches, recording 16 kills and 12 digs against Kansas City and coming back with 22 kills and 15 digs against Oral Roberts. Her 22 kills were a four-set season high while she also hit. 405 in the win.
Juhnke, who reached the 20 kill mark for the third time this season, ranks third in the Summit League in kills per set (3.64) and 13th in digs per set (2.95).
"Elizabeth had a tremendous weekend offensively," coach Leanne Williamson said. "She was very efficient in some tough situations and continues to improve as the season progresses."
Weideman produced a four-set season high of 29 digs to go with two assists and two service aces in the win over Kansas City. She contributed 16 digs, six assists and four aces in the match against Oral Roberts.
Weideman averages 4.49 digs per set to rank third in the Summit League while she is eighth in the league in service aces (26) and aces per set (0.32).
"Lolo was really good this weekend for us," said Williamson. "She made a few really good changes from the first time playing both of those teams and anchored our defense."
South Dakota (13-8 overall, 10-2 in Summit) travel to Western Illinois on Thursday and St. Thomas on Saturday.
