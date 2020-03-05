LINCOLN, Neb. — Aaron Losing would be the first tell you a team can’t win or lose a game in the opening few minutes.
Yet it sure felt like his Crofton Lady Warriors took control in that exact span.
“It sure as heck gets the crowd into the game and gets the bench into the game,” Losing said.
“It’s definitely nice.”
Crofton ran out to a 21-2 start to the game on the way to a 72-41 rout of BRLD in Thursday night’s Class C2 first round game at the Nebraska State Girls Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
The victory sends the Lady Warriors, now 24-3, into tonight’s (Friday) 8:45 p.m. semifinals at Devaney Sports Center — against either Hastings St. Cecilia or Superior.
With the way the opening nine minutes went, Crofton sure cruised into the semifinals with plenty of momentum.
“That was a lot of fun,” junior Kaley Einrem said.
“We hoped to go into the second game with some excitement and some momentum, and we did that.”
And then some.
Crofton scoredits third-most points of the season, put five players in double, pressured BRLD every trip and got out in transition on a continued basis.
“We played good,” Losing said. “We played extremely hard and our subs did a nice job again tonight.”
Junior Lacey Sprakel led Crofton with 14 points, while senior Alexis Arens had 11 points. Einrem, sophomore Alexis Folkers and sophomore Jayden Jordan all added 10 points.
They all helped the Lady Warriors return to the state semifinals, one step shy of where Crofton’s season ended a year ago — Hastings St. Cecilia beat Crofton in the C2 title game.
“They’ve had an idea in the back of their mind since the beginning of the summer time that, ‘Hey, we want to see if we can get back to the same spot we were last year and take that next step,’” Losing said.
“They’re definitely going to be motivated (tonight).”
