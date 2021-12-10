WASHINGTON D.C.—Jack Cochrane is headed to the Rose Bowl.
The South Dakota linebacker who compiled more than 300 tackles during his career for the Coyotes has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 29 at the historic stadium in Pasadena, California.
The Collegiate Bowl is one of the premier postseason all-star games for draft-eligible college football players. It provides a week-long experience for players to showcase their game to NFL scouts and coaches while learning from the best in the business. Former NFL head coaches Jeff Fisher and Marvin Lewis have been announced as the opposing coaches for the 2022 event.
Cochrane hails from Mount Vernon, Iowa, and is completing a degree in criminal justice. He started 38 consecutive games at middle linebacker for USD starting with the 2018 season and was a part of FCS playoff teams in 2017 and 2021. He compiled 327 tackles – sixth-most in program history – including 23.0 TFL and 5.0 sacks. In addition, Cochrane was the only player in the Valley this year to log four interceptions in conference play. He totaled six picks at USD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.